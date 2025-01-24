Phone Case Market to Grow by USD 13.9 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Smartphone Penetration, Report on How AI is Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global phone case market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.76% during the forecast period. Growth in penetration of smart mobile phones is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing penetration of e-commerce vendors in tier II and tier III cities. However, lack of universal standards poses a challenge. Key market players include Ai Paiqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Case Mate Inc., CG Mobile, Cygnett, Element Case Inc., Fommy.com, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Moshi Corp., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Rearth Inc., Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, Vinci Brands LLC, and XtremeGuard.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phone Case market 2024-2028

Phone Case Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, India, and Japan Key companies profiled Ai Paiqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Case Mate Inc., CG Mobile, Cygnett, Element Case Inc., Fommy.com, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Moshi Corp., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Rearth Inc., Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, Vinci Brands LLC, and XtremeGuard

Market Driver

The smartphone market is booming with over 500 million users in India alone. To protect these valuable devices, the demand for protective cases is on the rise. With repair costs for damaged phones steep, investing in quality protective cases is a wise choice. Lifestyle and social media trends favor customization, making accessory brands like OtterBox, PopSockets, and Body Glove popular. E-commerce platforms dominate the market, offering same-day delivery and high-speed internet. New designs with innovative functions like MagSafe compatibility, ultrathin, minimalist, and rugged cases are in demand. Sustainable materials such as recycled phone cases made of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials are gaining traction. Dedicated online retailers cater to mobile users, offering a wide range of protective covers, from plastic cases with thermoplastic polyurethane to silica gel, leather, and shockproof cases with air-cushioned corners. Electronics stores, mobile accessory shops, and department stores also sell protective cases offline. The online store segment of the digital marketplace continues to grow, with ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and dedicated mobile accessory websites leading the way.

The e-commerce sector in developing economies, including India, has witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Major e-commerce players are expanding their reach, providing shopping experiences to semi-urban and rural consumers. Previously, urban residents enjoyed the privilege of purchasing branded items, advanced gadgets, and high-quality foodstuffs. However, with the proliferation of online stores, consumers in these areas are adopting digital shopping trends. The global e-commerce market has experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and India's market is projected to reach a valuation of USUSD 300 billion by 2030, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

Market Challenges

The smartphone market is booming with over 500 million users in India

The phone case market faces challenges due to the absence of standardization in the technology and components used in their production. This issue results in significant product and price differentiation, making it difficult for consumers to compare and select accessories. Vendors must collaborate to establish uniform standards to ensure improved quality, consumer confidence, and compatibility. Failure to do so could hinder the expansion of the phone case market.

Segment Overview

This phone case market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Body glove

2.2 Pouch

2.3 Phone skin

2.4 Hybrid cases

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline segment holds the largest market share in the global phone case market in 2023, with numerous offline retailers offering competitive prices and the preference of consumers for physical product verification. In India, China, and Brazil, the increasing number of organized retail stores, including those of OnePlus and Croma, will expand the availability of phone cases. OnePlus aims to open authorized brand stores in eight major cities in India and launched its largest store in Hyderabad. Croma, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., plans to add 100 new stores in 2022. This organized retail growth, combined with unorganized stores specializing in phone cases, will boost the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The global phone case market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing use of smartphones and the need to protect these devices from damages. Protective cases have become essential accessories for mobile users, with trends leaning towards customization and sustainability. Lifestyle and social media trends influence the demand for phone cases, with e-commerce platforms and physical stores catering to this need. The online store segment, including digital marketplaces, is witnessing in sales due to the convenience and accessibility they offer. Quality protective cases made from sustainable and ecofriendly materials, such as recycled phone cases and biodegradable phone cases, are gaining popularity among consumers. MagSafe compatibility, ultrathin cases, and rugged phone cases are other popular categories. Customized cases, including Body Glove and Fre Series, allow users to express their individuality. Repair costs for damaged phones can be reduced by investing in a good quality protective case from the start. Overall, the phone case market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

The phone case market is thriving as the use of smartphones continues to increase. Protective cases have become essential accessories for mobile users to safeguard their devices from damages. Repair costs for broken screens and other damages can be steep, making quality protective cases a worthwhile investment. Lifestyle and social media trends favor customization and personalization, leading to an array of designs and innovative functions. E-commerce platforms and online portals dominate the market, offering same-day delivery, high-speed internet, and dedicated retailers. New designs, sustainable materials, and MagSafe compatibility are popular trends. Brands like Body Glove, OtterBox, PopSockets, and others offer a range of protective cases in various materials such as polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, silica gel, leather, and more. Offline retail stores also cater to mobile users, providing a tactile experience for customers. The market segment includes e-commerce platforms, physical stores, and online stores. Accessories like PopSockets, spring-inspired colors, air-cushioned corners, and rugged, shockproof, waterproof, and dustproof cases are also available. Recycled phone cases made from eco-friendly and sustainable materials are gaining popularity as consumers become more conscious of their environmental impact.

