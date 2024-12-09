Phone Case Market to grow by USD 13.9 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising smartphone penetration, with AI redefining the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global phone case market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.76% during the forecast period. Growth in penetration of smart mobile phones is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing penetration of e-commerce vendors in tier II and tier III cities. However, lack of universal standards poses a challenge. Key market players include Ai Paiqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Case Mate Inc., CG Mobile, Cygnett, Element Case Inc., Fommy.com, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Moshi Corp., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Rearth Inc., Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, Vinci Brands LLC, XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Body glove, Pouch, Phone skin, Hybrid cases, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ai Paiqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Case Mate Inc., CG Mobile, Cygnett, Element Case Inc., Fommy.com, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Moshi Corp., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Rearth Inc., Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, Vinci Brands LLC, XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The e-commerce sector in developing economies, including India, has witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This expansion is driven by major players bringing online shopping experiences to semi-urban and rural areas. Previously, urban residents enjoyed the privilege of purchasing branded items and advanced gadgets. However, with the convenience of numerous online stores, consumers in these areas are adopting online shopping trends. The global e-commerce market, including India, is projected to reach a valuation of USUSD 300 billion by 2030, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The COVID-19 pandemic has further fueled this growth, as consumers opt for contactless delivery, home deliveries, and discounts, making shopping more accessible and convenient. With an increasing number of Internet users in rural India, as per the Internet and Mobile Association of India and Nielsen, the demand for phone cases and other accessories via online distribution channels is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

The market for protective phone cases is booming, especially among smartphone users in India. With the increasing use of social media and lifestyle trends, the demand for stylish and high-quality cases is on the rise. Customization is a key trend, with consumers seeking personalized designs and innovative functions like MagSafe compatibility. E-commerce platforms and online portals offer same-day delivery and high-speed internet, making it convenient for mobile users to shop for cases online. Brands like OtterBox and PopSockets lead the market with their durable and protective cases made from materials like polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, providing excellent shock absorption. New designs and sustainable materials, such as recycled phone cases, are also gaining popularity. Offline retail stores and electronics shops continue to compete with online stores, offering a wider range of accessories including body glove cases, silica gel cases, and leather cases. Dedicated online retailers and e-commerce platforms cater to the diverse needs of smartphone users, offering a digital marketplace for minimalist cases, ultrathin cases, and pop socket cases. The online store segment is expected to grow further, driven by the convenience and accessibility it offers. Overall, the phone case market is a dynamic and evolving space, driven by consumer preferences and lifestyle trends.

Market Challenges

The mobile phone accessory market, specifically phone cases, faces challenges due to the absence of standardization in technology and components used in their production. This situation results in significant product and price differentiation, making it difficult for consumers to compare and select accessories. Vendors should collaborate to establish uniform standards, ensuring improved quality, consumer confidence, and compatibility. Failure to do so may hinder the growth of the phone case market.

The Phone Case Market faces several challenges in catering to the growing needs of mobile and smartphone users. One significant challenge is the rise of PopSockets and alternative mounting solutions, affecting traditional cases sales. Another challenge is the preference for Polycarbonate and sustainable materials like recycled phone cases and eco-friendly materials. Retail stores and online platforms, including electronics stores, mobile accessory shops, department stores, and dedicated online retailers, compete for market share. Same-day delivery and high-speed internet are essential for online sales, while physical stores offer a tactile experience. Manufacturers face challenges in providing shock absorption, MagSafe compatibility, ultrathin, minimalist, and rugged cases. Sustainable materials like thermoplastic polyurethane, silica gel, and leather cases are in demand. Customized, waterproof, dropproof, and dustproof protection are also essential features. Brands must cater to various consumer preferences, including spring-inspired colors, air-cushioned corners, and biodegradable phone cases. Ecommerce platforms and digital marketplaces play a crucial role in reaching mobile users, offering a wide range of options. Overall, the Phone Case Market requires continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Segment Overview

This phone case market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Body glove

2.2 Pouch

2.3 Phone skin

2.4 Hybrid cases

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline segment dominates the global phone case market, accounting for the largest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to the presence of numerous offline retailers offering competitive prices and the preference of consumers for physical product verification. The number of offline retail stores continues to rise, particularly in emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil. Brands like OnePlus are expanding their offline presence through authorized stores and partnerships with retail chains such as Croma. Croma, operated by Infiniti Retail Ltd., plans to add 100 new stores in 2022. The proliferation of organized and unorganized offline retail stores selling phone cases will significantly contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The phone case market is thriving as the use of smartphones continues to increase among mobile users worldwide. Protective cases have become essential accessories for smartphone owners, with trends leaning towards customization and sustainability. Lifestyle and social media trends influence the demand for phone cases, with e-commerce platforms and physical stores catering to the online and offline segments, respectively. Body glove cases, MagSafe compatibility, ultrathin cases, and rugged phone covers are popular choices, while eco-friendly materials, such as recycled phone cases and biodegradable options, are gaining traction. The digital marketplace offers a vast selection of mobile cases and protective covers, with sustainable materials and MagSafe compatibility being key features for many consumers. Ecommerce Platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Ebay are leading the online sales, while physical stores continue to provide a tactile shopping experience. The market for phone cases is diverse, with offerings ranging from basic protective covers to customized, sustainable, and rugged options.

Market Research Overview

The phone case market is thriving, driven by the increasing usage of smartphones and the need to protect these valuable devices from damages. Protective cases have become essential accessories for mobile users, with trends leaning towards customization, innovative functions, and sustainable materials. Lifestyle and social media trends influence the demand for new designs and accessories, such as PopSockets and Body Glove. E-commerce platforms and dedicated online retailers dominate the market, offering same-day delivery and high-speed internet access. Quality protective cases made of materials like polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, silica gel, and leather are popular choices. Innovative functions like MagSafe compatibility, ultrathin designs, and minimalist cases cater to various consumer preferences. Rugged phone cases, shockproof, waterproof, and dustproof protection are essential for those with an active lifestyle. Sustainable materials, such as recycled phone cases, are gaining popularity as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Electronics stores, mobile accessory shops, department stores, and online portals all offer a wide range of phone cases to cater to the growing demand.

