Phone Ninjas Can Triple Appointment Setting Rates for Automotive Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phone Ninjas, a certified phone coaching company, analyzes inbound sales, outbound sales, parts and service calls for car dealers. In some cases, its advanced phone and Internet training has increased appointment setting to nearly 86 percent.

"That's a rate practically unheard of in the industry," Chris Vitale, vice president, Phone Ninjas, says. "Our goal is to help businesses build better customer relations and to boost sales."

On average, highly engaged dealers realize about 60 to 80 percent of appointments when using Phone Ninjas innovative and motivational training techniques because the company takes a proactive and multi-touch approach. Proprietary software allows Phone Ninjas' coaches to insert feedback at precise points in the phone recording.

Detailed reports are sent to employees and their supervisors for corrective feedback and to monitor progress. Employees quickly gain confidence and learn how to handle the most difficult customers, all while providing top-notch customer service.

"In this age of advanced and easy communication, customers who receive poor customer service will quickly spread the word," Vitale says.

For example, American Express reports that upset American consumers will share their experience with roughly 15 people. And, of course, there's social media and review sites such as Yelp, Angie's List and Google My Business.

So, companies with great customer service come out on top. In fact, Gartner, a global research and advisory firm, reports that 64 percent of customers believe customer experience is more important than price when deciding to make a purchase with a brand.

Phone Ninjas is dedicated to making a difference in a dealer's bottom line. They're even offering free web and phone mystery shops to dealers to demonstrate any problem areas that need to be addressed.

Phone Ninjas was founded in 2009 by Jerry Thibeau, CEO. It's the number one Phone and Internet training platform helping dealerships realize 60 to 80 percent appointment rates and earn more profits. The company is certified by General Motors, Subaru and others as a turnkey vendor.

