Phonecheck to Provide Mobile Device Certification on Swappa

"We're excited to provide more confidence and visibility to consumers on the quality of devices sold on Swappa through our comprehensive device certification process," said Jax Futrell, Chief Operating Officer at Phonecheck. "Swappa was one of the first marketplaces to recognize the need for safety and simplicity when shopping for pre-owned devices. Our partnership further strengthens this shared mission of bringing trust and transparency to buyers and sellers of secondhand phones."

While Swappa's strict listing requirements mean that buyers always get fully functional devices, ready for activation, and free from cracked screens or water damage, Phonecheck provides data-driven validation through its device certification process. Many sellers on Swappa thoroughly test and certify devices with Phonecheck prior to listing to ensure devices are in good working order without any functional issues.

"Bringing used phone certification to the marketplace is a win-win. Making this process more visible gives sellers credit for the attention to detail and work they are already doing. We believe buyers appreciate knowing their device has undergone this type of testing, so we're displaying the Phonecheck badge on certified listings," said Ben Edwards, Founder & CEO of Swappa.

The market for secondhand device sales continues to grow, seeing a 15% increase in 2021 versus the 4.5% growth of new smartphone shipments according to Counterpoint Research. Global forces such as continuing supply chain issues and inflation are fueling increased interest in used technology. As the market grows, so will the need for third-party validation to build trust.

Phonecheck has established itself as an efficient and reliable way for sellers to quickly diagnose used phones and prepare them for sale. Phonecheck's test suite is fully automated and can test multiple Apple or Android devices simultaneously – up to 40 devices per hour. Stringent testing helps identify broken devices before they are sold, leading to fewer RMAs and decreased overhead. After testing has finished, devices are securely wiped in compliance with ADISA accredited data removal standards, and a Phonecheck device history report is generated to confirm all data points tested. Look for the Phonecheck logo on listings to view devices complete with Phonecheck's comprehensive Device History Report, including diagnostic info, carrier status, repair history and more.

About Phonecheck

Phonecheck is on a mission to build trust between buyers and sellers of used mobile phones. With its 80-point certification, ADISA-certified data wipe process and complete Device History Report for iOS and Android phones, Phonecheck is trusted by leading enterprise used device processors and global marketplaces like eBay to certify used devices at scale. By looking for the Phonecheck Certified logo, used device buyers can shop with confidence and transparency. Don't buy a used device without a Phonecheck Certified History Report! Learn more at www.phonecheck.com.

About Swappa

Swappa is the safest marketplace to buy and sell used tech. Swappa was founded in 2010 in Kansas City, MO. Today, Swappa has grown to be the marketplace to buy and sell newish tech safely and simply, with over $100M in used tech in 2021. For more information, please visit swappa.com.

SOURCE Phonecheck