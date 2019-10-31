PhoneRescue 4 Makes Data Recovery More Comprehensive than Before

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iMobie, a leading software developer for iOS and Android, has just announced the new release of the iPhone data recovery solution PhoneRescue 4 with new improved features. Now, it can be used to remove forgotten Lock Screen Passcode and Screen Time Passcode. What's more, you can also save your dead iPhone or iPad and bring it back to normal.

Moreover, PhoneRescue 4 elevates the user experience to a new level. The redesigned UI getting more intuitive that greatly save users time and effort to find out any features. This simple and straightforward interface makes PhoneRescue easier and smoother to use. Users now can operate with ease, even those who don't have tech technology.

Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/phonerescue/ios-data-recovery.htm

"Although PhoneRescue has helped over 5 million users in the past 5 years, we still unremittingly optimized and improved it, so as to let it be a more comprehensive data recovery tool," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "So now, it can not only recover data or rescue system issues, but also recover iPhone iPad Lock Screen or Screen Time Passcode. All the things we have done were to ensure that users can enjoy their devices as normal."

What are the new features of PhoneRescue 4?

Securely Remove Lock Screen on iPhone iPad

When you forget the Lock Screen Passcode, or you get a disabled iPhone due to too many failed attempts, you may feel this is a disaster. By PhoneRescue, you can remove the passcode with just a few clicks. No matter it's 4-digit/6-digit passcode, alphanumeric passcode, Touch ID or Face ID, it will safely remove them to ensure you can enjoy iPhone apps as normal.

Recover Screen Time and Restrictions Passcode

With a few clicks, you can recover forgotten Screen Time Passcode even with no backup. This helps you to prevent unauthorized operations on your iPhone iPad or limit Screen Time on a child's device as before. It is easy and time-saving for everyone. Better yet, the whole process is safe and encrypted due to you are the only one to access the passcode.

More Than Data, Also Save Your Dead iPhone

PhoneRescue not just saves your data, but also fixes iOS system issues, including the White/Blue/Black screen of death, frozen iPhone, and devices in Recovery/DFU Mode. Now, it fully supports different scenarios and provides you with better rescuing services. With the simple operation steps, you don't need to go to a phone repair store to solve these problems.

Get PhoneRescue 4 now: https://www.imobie.com/phonerescue/ios-data-recovery.htm

