GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's lineage of creative recognition continues as the software company's digital ad series " The Unofficial History of Innovation " was named a Davey Award Silver Winner for the "Campaign & Series: Comedy" category.

The trio of vignettes consists of " The Startup, " " The Telephone, " and " The Internet ," with each episode poking fun at the seminal moments in technology, and people's reactions to tech advancements.

Phonexa Ad Series Wins 15th Honor with Davey Award

Most recently, the collection of videos claimed a trio of W3 Awards for Branded Entertainment. Over the summer, the series claimed two platinum MUSE Creative Awards for Best Video in the Comedy and B2B categories, a Viddy Platinum Award for Best Ad Campaign, and a dotCOMM award for Best Video Series.

Before that, the series had also received three AVA Digital Awards , three MarCom Awards , and a Telly Award .

"The ad series is a culmination of the creative, innovative, and humorous spirit that is instilled in our marketing team," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "Receiving one award after another for our ad series shows us that when you believe in the work you do, success is inevitable. Receiving the Davey Award is just the cherry on top."

The Davey Awards have been taking place for 17 years. It is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

CONTACT:

Manouk Akopyan

818.800.0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa