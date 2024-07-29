GLENDALE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance marketing software company Phonexa has announced a strategic partnership with SMTP, a renowned email service provider.

SMTP's advanced email delivery solutions, combined with Phonexa's powerful marketing automation platform, will empower businesses to achieve better engagement and higher conversion rates through their email efforts.

Phonexa Announces Integration with SMTP to Enhance Email Delivery Services

The alliance aims to amplify the capabilities of Phonexa's E-Delivery platform by providing clients with enhanced email deployment, delivery options, and improved deliverability with SMTP as a preferred email service provider. SMTP's addition complements Phonexa's robust suite of tools, offering clients the flexibility to choose from multiple ESPs to best meet their unique needs, especially when sending a high volume of emails to consumers.

E-Delivery – one of the eight products in the Phonexa suite – is a powerful email and SMS marketing solution designed to optimize email campaign performance through advanced automation, seamless integration, and enhanced deliverability. E-Delivery offers businesses a versatile and efficient way to deploy emails across multiple ESPs, track performance, and engage with their audience. It is also integrated and available to all customers alongside Phonexa's lead management and call tracking solutions.

"At Phonexa, our goal is to provide our clients with the most effective and versatile marketing automation solutions, allowing businesses to deploy emails with greater efficiency and reliability," said Jeffrey Schaffer, COO of Phonexa. "Partnering with SMTP aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier email marketing services to help inbox email. Our clients can now benefit from the trusted services of SMTP alongside our other integrated email service providers, ensuring their email campaigns reach their intended audiences with precision and impact."

"SMTP is excited about this integrated partnership with Phonexa," said Alaa Gedeon, Senior Vice President of Revenue for SMTP. "Phonexa's commitment to quality very closely matches ours, making this partnership a natural fit. We've made investments in our technology for the sole purpose of supporting the scalability and deliverability needs of performance marketers, and we look forward to serving Phonexa customers who choose SMTP for their email sending. While Phonexa customers will need to independently subscribe to the SMTP.com service, we're ready with customized solutions, attractive pricing, and a white glove customer experience."

The integration of SMTP into Phonexa's E-Delivery platform offers several key advantages:

Enhanced Deliverability: SMTP is known for its high deliverability rates, ensuring that marketing emails land in recipient inboxes rather than their spam folders.





Scalability: Businesses can scale their email marketing efforts effortlessly, leveraging SMTP's robust infrastructure to handle high-volume email deployments.





Reliability: With SMTP's proven track record, clients can trust in the reliability and consistency of their email campaigns.





Flexibility: Phonexa's E-Delivery platform supports multiple ESPs, providing clients with the freedom to choose the provider that best suits their specific requirements and use multiple ESPs to optimize deliverability.

Phonexa's integration announcement with SMTP was made during the MailCon conference in New York on July 28. MailCon is the largest in-person gathering and conference for email marketers and is owned and operated by Phonexa.

To learn more about Phonexa's all-in-one marketing automation solution, schedule a consultation, email [email protected], call (818) 800-0000, or click here for a self-guided interactive tour.

About Phonexa:

Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels. Phonexa prioritizes outcomes-based marketing across customer interactions like clicks, calls, form submissions, website behavior, and more. Through its single operating solution, the Phonexa Suite gives D2C publishers, networks, agencies, and brands unprecedented access and control to campaigns, eliminates lack of transparency across lead generation, and automates processes.

About SMTP:

SMTP is a premium email delivery and email relay solution that enables effortless sending and tracking for high volume emails. SMTP is one of the early pioneers of cloud-based email services and is part of Ziff Davis. Providing cost-effective email infrastructure and relay solutions, SMTP operates globally and has a long history of innovation. SMTP is the first company to offer web-based email as enterprise software and provide highly reliable delivery for large commercial senders. All of SMTP's solutions are backed with their top-line email delivery technology.

Media Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

8188008000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa