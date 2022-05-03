Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan Named a Finalist for 'Women's Leadership Award' by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal

GLENDALE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilit Davtyan, Chief Executive Officer for marketing automation company Phonexa, has been named a finalist for the San Fernando Valley Journal's 2022 Women's Leadership Awards, the publication announced.

Davtyan's nomination comes at a remarkable time for the executive and Phonexa, as the company continues acting on its dedication to female empowerment within the industry and its leadership teams with various female-centered initiatives.

Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan

"Female empowerment has been a chief mission of our organization since its inception. Every day, we come to work with the mindset to inspire and empower women to be leaders in their own crafts," said Davtyan. "I hope recognitions like this encourage all companies and female leaders to strive for success and reach extraordinary endeavors."

As one of the first hires of Phonexa – the all-in-one solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and more – Davtyan's rise through the ranks within the company and industry was most recently highlighted by her appointment to CEO in October.

Davtyan's career has been marked by a growing and diverse portfolio of impressive recognition and honor from prestigious publications and awards organizations alike.

Over the last two years, Davtyan was named "CFO of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2020, nominated again for the honors by the LABJ in 2021, and also nominated by Los Angeles Times for a CFO Leadership Award.

Davtyan also received the title of a Gold Winner for the "Woman Leadership of the Year" category by TITAN Business Awards. She was also named "Executive of the Year" for the 2021 Los Angeles Business Journal's Women's Leadership Series & Awards.

Davtyan's successful track record has spilled over into her contributions and current membership in the Forbes Business Council and CHIEF, a private network designed to promote female leaders.

"Lilit joined us at the earliest stage of our company's operations," said David Gasparyan, the Founder and President of Phonexa. "But her innovative leadership skills and ability to drive change in our industry and company have shaped her into a strong woman leader who inspires every team member across the company."

Davtyan currently oversees Phonexa's big-picture growth strategies as she works to bond Phonexa with other companies through meaningful partnerships.

Davtyan received her B.B.A. from Woodbury University and received her Masters of Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

The San Fernando Valley Business Journal will host a digital roundtable and awards event on May 18, with a discussion around "Leading Through Change" highlighting the importance of mentorship, opening opportunities for women to take on leadership roles, as well as the work and life balance in the workplace. The event will conclude with the unveiling of honorees in various awards categories.

For more information about Davtyan, connect with her on LinkedIn.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

