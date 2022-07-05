Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan Named a Nominee for 'Women's Leadership Awards' by the Los Angeles Business Journal

GLENDALE, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilit Davtyan, Chief Executive Officer for marketing automation company Phonexa, has been named a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards."

Davtyan's nomination comes at a remarkable time for the executive and Phonexa, as the company continues acting on its dedication to female empowerment within the industry and its leadership teams with various female-centered initiatives.

Lilit Davtyan

"Being nominated for this prestigious award is exciting, and an incredible honor," said Davtyan. "I want to thank the Los Angeles Business Journal for the recognition and for continuing to empower women across all industries."

As one of the first hires of Phonexa – the performance marketing software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more – Davtyan's rise through the ranks was most recently highlighted by her appointment to CEO in October .

Davtyan's career has been marked by a growing and diverse portfolio of impressive recognition and honor from prestigious publications and awards organizations alike.

Over the last two years, Davtyan was named "CFO of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2020 , nominated again for the honors by the LABJ in 2021, and also nominated by the Los Angeles Times for a CFO Leadership Award .

In May, Davtyan was named a finalist for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards."

Davtyan also received the title of a Gold Winner for the "Woman Leadership of the Year" category by TITAN Business Awards. She was also named " Executive of the Year " for the 2021 Los Angeles Business Journal's Women's Leadership Series & Awards.

Davtyan's successful track record has spilled over into her contributions and current membership in the Forbes Business Council and CHIEF, a private network designed to promote female leaders.

Davtyan currently oversees Phonexa's big-picture growth strategies as she works to bond Phonexa with other companies through meaningful partnerships .

Davtyan is also a Certified Public Accountant who received her B.B.A. from Woodbury University and received her Masters of Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

For more information about Davtyan, connect with her on LinkedIn .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

