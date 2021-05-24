Phonexa CFO and EVP Lilit Davtyan Nominated for Executive of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal

GLENDALE, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilit Davtyan, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for software company Phonexa, has been nominated as Executive of the Year for the 2021 Los Angeles Business Journal's Women's Leadership Series & Awards, the trade publication announced.

Davtyan's nomination arrives on the heels of an award-winning 2020 when the fast-rising executive was awarded "CFO of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Lilit Davtyan

Davtyan is one of the first hires of Phonexa, a turnkey solution for calls, leads, clicks, email marketing, and more. Her rise through the ranks has been highlighted by a membership in the Forbes Finance Council , as well as Chief, a private network designed specifically for female leaders. More recently, Davtyan was featured in OpenEnvoy in the "Women in Finance" series.

"It's an honor to be nominated for this distinguished award," said Davtyan. "I've called Los Angeles my home throughout most of my life and career, and I'm humbled by the recognition from an esteemed organization like the Los Angeles Business Journal. I'm excited to be competing amongst my fellow peers and nominees."

The Los Angeles Business Journal will host the 2021 Women's Leadership Series & Awards throughout the month of June in a free three-part series of events .

The panel series kicks-off on June 9 and continues again on June 16. The awards ceremony announcing the winner for Executive of the Year will take place on June 23 at 2:30 p.m. PST.

"With the goal of continuing to engage, inform, educate and inspire, this year's panelists will cover topics of ongoing importance from leading through change and mentorship, to the road to entrepreneurship and navigating today's work-life balance demands," the Los Angeles Business Journal wrote in a statement.

Davtyan has been with Phonexa ever since its inception in 2016. She currently oversees the company's business development, supervises on questions of compliance and internal finances, and maintains relationships with key clients.

Having previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and multiple other professional tax and legal firms, Davtyan has over 10 years of experience in business and tax planning. She's worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies in her career and has extensive familiarity with the financial industry. Davtyan is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Davtyan received her B.B.A. from Woodbury University and received her Masters of Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

Davtyan is situated in Phonexa's sprawling space in the splendor of Glendale, California on the famous Brand Boulevard. The company also has headquarters in the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

For more information about Davtyan, connect with her on LinkedIn .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is a lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, and email marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators. Phonexa has the scalability, tools and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

