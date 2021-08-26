Phonexa Claims Platinum Viddy Award For 'The Unofficial History of Innovation'

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's streak of creative recognition continues, as the software company's digital ad series "The Unofficial History of Innovation" received a Viddy Platinum Award for Best Ad Campaign.

The three-part humorous series is composed of "The Telephone" "The Startup" and "The Internet." Each episode pokes fun at the seminal moments in technology in recent decades, reflecting how people have embraced the emergence and advancement of tech.

Phonexa

Most recently, "The Unofficial History of Innovation" claimed a dotCOMM award for Best Video Series . Previous to that, the series won a Platinum Award for Ad Campaign by the AVA Digital Awards. Individually, "The Startup" has also claimed three MarCom Awards , two other AVA Digital Awards , and a Telly Award .

"It's always an honor to have the company's creative efforts receive such significant praise from established entities like the Viddy Awards," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "These awards inspire our skilled team of creatives to produce impactful content that resonates and makes a difference in the digital marketing world."

Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Viddy Awards is designed to identify and honor video artisans who excel in the scope of the rapidly evolving digital world of video.

To view the full list of this year's Viddy Platinum Award winners, click here .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Media Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa

