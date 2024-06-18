Phonexa Expands Canadian Footprint with Opening of New Toronto Office

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance marketing software company Phonexa has announced its Toronto office expansion, a move that supports the company's strategic growth in the Canadian market and growing headcount.

Phonexa's new Toronto office will serve as the company's Canadian headquarters in the heart of the city's business and technology core. The space will expand Phonexa's solutions to service clients in the region while making Toronto a second home to the company's technology and marketing teams.

Phonexa Canada will continue growing in 2024 and expand its Canadian presence as part of its growth strategy.

Phonexa's global headquarters have been in Los Angeles since the company was founded in 2016. It opened its second headquarters in the United Kingdom in 2017. The company employs over 200 people worldwide, including a significant staff in Ukraine.

Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan – winner of the 2023 CEO of the Year award from the Los Angeles Times – and several other members of Phonexa's executive leadership team will attend the Collision Conference in Toronto to explain further why Phonexa is expanding its business into Canada on Tuesday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at booth #E281.

"Phonexa's new Toronto office marks a pivotal moment for Phonexa Canada as we continue on the path of exponential growth, driven by our exceptional team and customer-first innovations," said Phonexa Founder and President David Gasparyan.

"Toronto is the epicenter for Canada's largest business, tech, and financial hubs, and this strategic move reflects Phonexa's commitment to innovation and growth in a city renowned for its vibrant ecosystem. The region's dynamic business environment and world-class infrastructure will enable Phonexa to foster greater collaboration and drive cutting-edge affiliate and performance marketing products and solutions to serve our global clients better. We look forward to growing Phonexa with Toronto's diverse tech talent pool."

Phonexa's move into Canada was facilitated through Toronto Global, which helps international companies coordinate and accelerate business expansion. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and several members of the Toronto Global team visited Phonexa's LA headquarters in May to finalize the agreement.

"Congratulations to the Phonexa team on their new office in Toronto," said Chow. "We look forward to seeing the impact of their performance marketing software technology on the Canadian market. Our skilled workforce and tech talent continue to attract new international businesses to the Toronto region."

"Toronto Global is thrilled to welcome Phonexa to Toronto, following the delegation led by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow," said Toronto Global CEO Stephen Lund. "We are leading the way by bringing new technologies to Canadian businesses and look forward to supporting Phonexa's growth in Toronto."

Through Phonexa Cares, the company's community outreach initiative program, Phonexa will work closely with Toronto Global to arrange relocation for any members of Phonexa's global team looking to move to Canada. This has already happened for Phonexa CTO Alexey Sidora, who recently relocated his family from Ukraine to Toronto amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Phonexa is a privately funded company that was awarded the "Best Bootstrapped SaaS Startup" by SaaStock earlier this year. G2, Gartner, Capterra, and others consistently rank Phonexa's software as category leaders.

Phonexa marked the expansion of its existing LA headquarters last year by crowning the 16-story building with a sign and taking over the top three floors.

