Phonexa Hires Amanda Farris as Director of Strategic Partnerships

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has hired Amanda Farris as its new Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Farris will be tasked with identifying integration partnerships and engaging a larger network of tech partners in order to strategically fuel the next stage of growth for the all-in-one marketing suite for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The hiring of Farris is designed to increase the reach of Phonexa's platform and its products while providing an expanded network of features for its clients and users.

Amanda Farris

Phonexa's Partnership Program helps agencies, entrepreneurs, and current customers open the door to even more possibilities and revenue along with exclusive dual-sided rewards, benefits, and premium discounts.

"Phonexa has seen a tremendous amount of growth this year, and as our business continues to trend upward, so do the influential individuals like Amanda who help lead them," said Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan. "Amanda is an experienced industry leader who's fostered an extensive network. Her experience in the affiliate marketing, tech and non-profit industries gives her the perfect set of tools to help grow Phonexa's Partnership Program. We're excited to have her join the company and be a contributing factor in further growing Phonexa into an industry leader."

Farris brings a wealth of experience in SaaS, digital marketing, tech infrastructure, architecture and design to her new role. She was formerly the Vice President of Business Development for LeadsPedia and served as a chairperson for the youth organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.

"I'm happy for this new opportunity as Director of Strategic Partnerships for Phonexa and to grow with a rapidly expanding team with such a creative vision for the future," said Farris. "I see partnerships as the avenue to exponentially increase Phonexa's brand presence and reach while also focusing on the development of our internal culture. I look forward to a bright future with the company and bridging together all of our departments to further maintain Phonexa's position at the forefront."

Farris earned her master's degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University and bachelor degree in communication arts from Reinhardt University. She was born in Atlanta and will be working from Nashville.

Farris will be attending LeadsCon beginning on Oct. 21 in Las Vegas and Affiliate Summit West from Nov. 2 to 4 in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Farris, email [email protected] .

For more information about Farris, connect with her on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa