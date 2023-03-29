GLENDALE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance marketing automation solution Phonexa has joined Google Cloud Marketplace in order to provide customers with a new enterprise-grade solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

This development allows organizations who are brands, advertisers, agencies, and lead generators across all businesses and industries the ability to effectively manage and optimize lead generation and performance marketing programs for inbound web and call campaigns, outbound call campaigns, email, SMS, and more.

Phonexa Joins Google Cloud Marketplace to Deliver Performance Marketing Automation Solutions to Enterprise Customers

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required. When customers transact through Google Cloud Marketplace, they can unlock the value of Phonexa and Google Cloud's partnership and realize key benefits and features.

"Phonexa users already take advantage of an all-in-one suite of software, complete with eight turnkey solutions covering all areas of marketing and lead generation," said Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan. "With Phonexa's launch and debut on Google Cloud Marketplace, even more companies can now officially deploy Phonexa tools with the Google Cloud console for end-to-end oversight of their instances, all while meeting spend goals with Google Cloud through procuring their performance marketing software with one-click deployment. As many of the world's top enterprises move to Google Cloud, they now have instant access to a scalable and robust performance marketing automation solution. This new offering will allow more organizations to grow their businesses."

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking out performance marketing automation solutions," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "By making Phonexa available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Phonexa customers will now be able to quickly deploy technologies to help optimize lead generation and performance marketing programs."

Additionally, Google Cloud Marketplace purchases will count toward Google Cloud commits, helping customers meet spending goals, while procuring their favorite commercial partner software. Solutions are tested for security vulnerabilities, and optimized to run on Google Cloud, simplifying configuration, and speeding up deployment times.

Phonexa partnered with SADA — a cloud consultant and Google Cloud partner — for their Marketplace Integration and listing deployment.

Learn more about Phonexa's solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace.

To learn more about Phonexa's all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, schedule a consultation or email [email protected] .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is a performance marketing automation software and all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

