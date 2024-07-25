Phonexa Launches New Features That Increase Consumer Conversions Through SMS

GLENDALE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance marketing software company Phonexa has launched a new product feature in its email and SMS solution, E-Delivery, giving businesses texting capabilities.

Performance marketing software company Phonexa has launched a new product feature in its email and SMS solution, E-Delivery, giving businesses texting capabilities.

Phonexa clients can now use Phonexa's toll-free and local phone numbers to initiate marketing and remarketing bulk SMS campaigns with customers to increase conversions. The feature also provides businesses with a streamlined method of communicating with multiple customers simultaneously in the Phonexa suite and to nurture inbound callers and leads while using lists and triggers from Phonexa products like Call Logic (call tracking and distribution), LMS Sync (lead tracking and distribution), and Lynx (click tracking).

Additionally, Phonexa will expand its E-Delivery capabilities to include two-way SMS functionality by the end of 2024, marking a significant enhancement in customer engagement. In phase one, users can send messages, but responses will only be logged if required by regulation with keywords like Stop, Unsubscribe, Cancel, Info, etc.

Here are some of the benefits clients will receive when utilizing Phonexa's SMS capabilities:

Register Phone Numbers for SMS Communications

Simplify the process of registering your company, phone numbers, and SMS campaigns for enablement with carriers through Phonexa's E-Delivery platform.

Configure SMS Automated Sequences

With Phonexa's Call Logic and LMS Sync products, you can follow up with callers or leads who consent to SMS using automated text message sequences. Configure your Phonexa call tracking numbers to send text messages and automated SMS workflows using E-Delivery. This simplifies communication and enhances the experience for consumers who prefer mobile and text messaging.

Integrate for Easy Use

Business texting is seamless when powered by Phonexa's core products. By enabling text messaging in Phonexa's E-Delivery platform, you can send outgoing text messages from your company and build lists and segments from other Phonexa products like Call Logic or LMS Sync, your CRM, or via CSV.

Gain Mobile Audiences

With the rise in mobile usage, more consumers interact with companies via mobile devices. Phonexa enables you to capture this mobile audience effectively by being available via SMS.

Additional details about the announcement will be further explained during MailCon in New York on July 28. MailCon is owned and operated by Phonexa and is the largest in-person conference for email marketers.

"The benefits of SMS marketing are endless, and our new feature offers businesses a direct and efficient way to reach their target audiences by delivering promotional messages, updates, and offers," said Liana Tonoyan, Chief Information Officer at Phonexa. "This evolution will empower businesses to engage in interactive conversations with their audiences, and our new feature promises to further feed into customer engagement and drive conversion rates to new heights."

SMS marketing offers numerous benefits. Research shows that 98% of consumers open branded SMS messages, 51% of consumers make a purchase after a marketing text, and 96% of marketers report that using text messages helps drive revenue.

Businesses leveraging E-Delivery can effectively streamline their marketing efforts, synchronize data across platforms, and maximize their outreach through targeted SMS and email campaigns, all within a unified and integrated environment provided by Phonexa.

To learn more about Phonexa's all-in-one marketing automation solution, schedule a consultation, email [email protected], call (818) 800-0000, or click here for a self-guided interactive tour.

Phonexa offers the following solutions in its suite of performance marketing products:

About Phonexa:

Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels. Phonexa prioritizes outcomes-based marketing across customer interactions like clicks, calls, form submissions, website behavior, and more. Through its single operating solution, the Phonexa Suite gives D2C publishers, networks, agencies, and brands unprecedented access and control to campaigns, eliminates lack of transparency across lead generation, and automates processes. The Phonexa Suite allows clients to optimize frictionless customer acquisition efforts and analyze the sources that drive qualified pipeline. Phonexa's global headquarters are based in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company employs a staff of over 200. For more information, visit www.Phonexa.com.

SOURCE Phonexa