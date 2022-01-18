Phonexa, MailCon Successfully Merge Email, Omnichannel Marketing Communities at First Standalone Conference in Las Vegas

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owned and operated by Phonexa , the all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, MailCon successfully united top professionals throughout omnichannel marketing, email, and the lead generation communities at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during the company's first-ever standalone conference Jan. 11 to 13.

Multi-platinum award-winning artist Ja Rule performs at The Marketer's Ball at the Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace during the MailCon afterparty. Christine Duque, Global Marketing Strategist for Deloitte, leads a discussion around unlocking seamless marketing personalization at MailCon.

The industry leading event exceeded previous MailCon gatherings by covering more space and offering a robust selection of sessions, workshops, and panels, as well as an exhibition space for companies. It also featured multi-dimensional networking opportunities, such as a game lounge, welcome reception at Topgolf, the Marketer's Ball afterparty at the Omnia Nightclub — which was headlined by a special performance from multi-platinum award-winning artist Ja Rule — and the MailCon Spotlight Awards and AFFY Awards luncheon.

MailCon's three-day event fostered partnerships, community, and marketing technology innovation, which mirrors the mission and ethos of Phonexa.

"I'm impressed with how the email marketing community united in support of MailCon's first-ever standalone conference," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO and CFO of Phonexa. "It's great to see that everyone else believes in our companies, and how we're continually creating and nurturing an environment for brands to catapult their businesses."

Speakers from Deloitte, LinkedIn, Dotdigital, and Hawthorne Advertising were among those who presented a wide range of panels and workshops around deliverability, technology, email personalization, branding, lead generation, and more.

"Our standalone conference was exceptional as it created a huge networking opportunity for our community to rely on," said Kristen Haines, CEO at MailCon. "We're especially excited to spotlight and recognize visionaries in our space, giving them a platform and an opportunity to shine and share their insights, knowledge, and products with us. We look forward to continuously combining efforts with Phonexa to promote growth and empower each of our community members, sponsors, partners, and speakers for many years and events to come."

"Even as we battled obstacles caused by a pandemic, our MailCon community retained its strength in coming together to make an impact that reaches beyond our three-day program," said Sara Malo, Director of Sponsor and Exhibitor Success at MailCon. "I was inspired to see everyone gather to engage and educate the next wave of innovation. We look forward to a bright future and taking MailCon to new heights."

Over 70% of MailCon attendees are directors, C-level executives, and company decision-makers.

"MailCon has always been a key event for me to get insights about the latest email and omnichannel marketing trends, and learn about the best practices from top industry experts. This time, it was even more special," said Faruk Aydin, CRO at Inbox Suite. "I'm bringing back a lot of positive feedback, energy, and motivation because the MailCon community is a true booster."

MailCon also recognized leading companies with the joint MailCon Spotlight Awards and AFFY Awards luncheon by honoring exceptional innovation and leadership across the industry.

MailCon Spotlight Awards Winners:

Email Service Provider Choice: ExpertSender

SMS Choice: Addicted Affiliate

Automation Choice: Contact Center Compliance

Innovative Tech: Pushnami

Top Email Marketer: Synergy Interactiv

AFFY Awards Winners

EmailOversight, Optizmo, and Elite-Calls received the AFFY Digital Marketing Awards

Ron Hart of Mobile Pushers won Super Affiliate honors

of Mobile Pushers won Super Affiliate honors Wade Tonkin of Fanatics and Tom Wozniak of Optizmo also received individual AFFY Awards.

The event marked the fifth conference since Phonexa's acquisition of MailCon in 2018 and the eighth event overall.

Previous and most recent MailCon events included the 2021 MailCon Meetup in Manhattan, the Virtual Experience in 2021, and the MailCon Las Vegas event in 2020.

Learn more about how Phonexa powers MailCon to build a diverse community of omnichannel marketers, all while introducing unparalleled brand partnerships and opportunities for professional development.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

