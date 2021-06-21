Phonexa Marks Reopening of California by Honoring First Responders With Awards Luncheon

GLENDALE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa celebrated the reopening of California amidst COVID-19 by hosting an awards luncheon honoring Glendale's first responders and local heroes for their critical work helping the community persevere through the hardship and heartache of the pandemic.

Phonexa President and CEO David Gasparyan honors the Glendale Police Department at an awards luncheon on June 17 after the reopening of California amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by @HaykAtomtsPhotography) Phonexa Cares awards luncheon honoring the Glendale Police Department, Glendale Fire Department, Glendale City Council, Glendale Unified School District Board of Education, and Glendale resident and KTLA 5 TV reporter Ellina Abovian. (Photo by @HaykAtomtsPhotography)

Officials from the Glendale Police Department, Glendale Fire Department, Glendale City Council, Glendale Unified School District Board of Education, and Glendale resident and KTLA 5 TV reporter Ellina Abovian were the principals who were recognized with awards at a decadent ceremony that took place at Phoenicia Restaurant on June 17.

Focusing on the mantra of "Glendale Strong," the event was held as part of the Phonexa Cares program, the Glendale-based company's community outreach initiative. Phonexa is an all-in-one software suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email and SMS campaigns.

"The last 15 months have been some of the most uncertain and tumultuous times of our lives," said Phonexa President and CEO David Gasparyan. "As a Glendale resident and business owner, I felt the impact of COVID-19 immensely. We couldn't reach this monumental moment of recovery and rehabilitation throughout the state and locally without the incredible strength, persistence and reliance of our Glendale heroes, first responders and public officials. We care about you, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for leading us to a promising future ahead."

California's reopening on June 15 marked the end of social distancing, capacity restrictions, county tiers and masks in almost all settings.

Throughout the celebratory Phonexa Cares awards luncheon, there were several heartwarming moments of embraces and gratitude for all of the participants involved.

A drive-thru lunch was also set up outside of the restaurant, and over a hundred boxed gourmet meals were served to on-duty police officers and firefighters who were able to take a brief break from their respective roles.

The GPD and GFD were both well represented during the event as well.

Deputy Chief Tim Feeley and Commander Sheryl Davis-Moore accepted an award from the Phonexa Cares committee on behalf of the GPD, as did Battalion Chief Brian Julian for the GFD.

"I want to thank David Gasparyan and Phonexa for honoring everyone with this appreciation event," said Glendale Mayor Paula Devine. "We've all learned through the experience of the pandemic that things can change on a dime. We have to be ready for that change, and we have to make that change. I think all of us have done that to the greatest degree possible. Everyone in this room is a hero. Hopefully we are in for a year of brilliant recovery."

Devine's fellow city council members Ardy Kassakhian, Ara Najarian and Daniel Brotman were also present at the event.

The Glendale Unified School District Board of Education was represented by president Shant Sahakian, vice president Nayiri Nahabedian and superintendent Vivian Ekchian.

Abovian was recognized for her outstanding journalism and reporting throughout COVID-19.

During the pandemic, Phonexa also honored first responders and essential workers by hosting drive-thru lunches at hospitals in Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, and supported local small businesses who were in financial strife.

Culture, diversity, inclusion and community is of utmost importance for Phonexa, a five-year-old tech company that serves industry-leading brands with an all-in-one suite for calls, leads, clicks, email and SMS marketing products.

Over the years through Phonexa Cares, the company has additionally raised funds to protect victims of aggression in Artsakh , collected materials to donate to California wildfire victims, and contributed to Habitat for Humanity worksites .

Phonexa is also working toward building Glendale into becoming California's next great tech hub and economic powerhouse. Every year, Phonexa is one of the key cogs and drivers behind Glendale Tech Week.

