Phonexa Matches Donation for Humanitarian Aid in Armenia

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, an Armenian owned company, raised monetary and physical donations to support humanitarian, civilian, and medical relief to those impacted by people in need in Artsakh. The donations were given directly to Armenian Fund, the largest humanitarian organization serving the needs of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic.

In late September of this year, conflict was reignited when the primarily ethnically Armenian-occupied republic of Artsakh was attacked by Azerbaijan and Turkey. While a recent peace agreement ended much of the militarization, Artsakh is now controlled by Azerbaijan. For the generations of Armenians who have populated the land, homes, churches, and other cultural landmarks have been destroyed and many individuals are now displaced. Additionally, the aftermath of war and violence leaves over 100,000 Armenians at risk.

The employee-led initiative to help support displaced Armenians spread throughout the community of Glendale after many Phonexa team members continuously shared information on social media networks and encouraged community support. Raising over $27,000 in less than two weeks, Phonexa matched the donations and raised the total amount to over $54,000.

"In times of hardship, it is my duty as an Armenian-American, business owner, and leader in this community to help in every way that I can. Matching the hard work, initiative, and compassion demonstrated by my employees was not only an inspiration but an honor. There is more work to be done, but I am so proud of what was done so far. With the help of persistent organizations like Armenia Fund that support unity, strength, and faith we can all hope for resilience and prolonged peace," said David Gasparyan, President, and CEO of Phonexa.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www (dot) Phonexa (dot) com

About Armenia Fund: Armenia Fund is the largest humanitarian organization serving the needs of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic. Our mission is to connect the people of Armenia with the worldwide Armenian Diaspora to create a better homeland for the Armenian nation.

