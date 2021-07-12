Phonexa Named 'Momentum Leader' In G2's Momentum Grid Report for Inbound Call Tracking

GLENDALE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software company Phonexa has been named a "Momentum Leader" in G2's Momentum Grid® Report for Inbound Call Tracking for the summer of 2021.

Products in the "leader" tier of the Momentum Grid rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users. G2 is the largest software marketplace and review platform.

The development comes at a landmark time for Phonexa, who just days before receiving the accolade, reimagined the calls, leads, clicks, email and SMS marketing products industry by launching an all-in-one suite designed to drive new business and revenue for brands.

"Getting such great honors and compliments from our users on G2 is an honor and testament to our products and marketing solutions, and the 24/7 dedicated customer support team that powers the platform," said David Gasparyan, President and CEO of Phonexa. "We take great pride in placing top priority for our clients by providing software that boosts their business. The Momentum Grid report solidifies our position as the trustworthy industry leader in the calls, leads, clicks, email and SMS space as we work toward a great new era for the company."

Phonexa scored the following satisfaction ratings on G2:

Ease of Use: 9.7

Ease of Admin: 9.4

Ease of Setup: 9.1

Quality of Support: 9.7

Meets Requirements: 9.9

Ease of Doing Business With: 9.8

Product Direction (% Positive): 9.4

These ratings were provided by G2 and are current as of July 9, 2021.

Phonexa was also recognized by G2 in the following categories for the summer of 2021.

High Performer in Inbound and Outbound Call Tracking. Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Grid® Report have high customer Satisfaction scores and low Market Presence scores compared to the rest of the category.

High Performer (Small-Business) in Inbound and Outbound Call Tracking. Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Small-Business Grid® Report have high customer Satisfaction scores and low Market Presence scores compared to the rest of the category.

Highest User Adoption (Small-Business) in Outbound Call Tracking. The Highest User Adoption product in the Implementation Index earned the highest User Adoption rating in its category.

Best Meets Requirements in Inbound and Outbound Call Tracking. The Best Meets Requirements product in the Usability Index earned the highest Meets Requirements rating in its category.

Best Meets Requirements (Small-Business) in Outbound Call Tracking. The Best Meets Requirements product in the Usability Index earned the highest Meets Requirements rating in its category.

Easiest To Do Business With (Small-Business) in Inbound and Outbound Call Tracking. The Easiest Doing Business With product in the Relationship Index earned the highest Ease of Doing Business With rating in its category.

Easiest Admin (Small-Business) in Outbound Call Tracking. The Easiest Admin product in the Usability Index earned the highest Ease of Admin rating in its category.

Best Support (Small-Business) in Outbound Call Tracking. The Highest Quality of Support product in the Relationship Index earned the highest Quality of Support rating in its category.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

