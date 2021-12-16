Phonexa Names Amanda Farris as Chief Strategy Officer

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has promoted Amanda Farris as its new Chief Strategy Officer.

Farris was hired in October as the software company's Director of Strategic Partnerships, and in short order, she's fueled Phonexa with a flurry of brand initiatives that have been designed to further grow the company in 2022, and beyond.

Amanda Farris

For the newly created role in Phonexa's C-Suite, Farris will work toward shaping and curating worldwide micro-events with the intent to further add value for the company's existing clients. Initiatives will be led by organizing exclusive and highly valuable networking dinners to grow business for lead generation companies. The events will mostly be held in parallel to tentpole conferences around the industry.

Farris will also work toward further facilitating and enabling diversity, inclusion and female empowerment across the martech and digital marketing space by providing access to Phonexa's platform for seminars and webinars, as well as hosting industry-related women's collaboration events beginning in April 2022.

In her new role, Farris will also continue leading Phonexa's Partnership Program , which helps agencies, entrepreneurs, and current customers open the door to even more possibilities and revenue along with exclusive dual-sided rewards, benefits, and premium discounts.

"Amanda has been an integral addition to Phonexa and has played a pivotal role in the brand's strong finish to 2021," said Phonexa CEO and CFO Lilit Davtyan. "The upcoming year has all of the potential to be a watershed moment for the company and our clients alike as we further look to grow business for the brands who've bestowed their trust in us. I also look forward to her shining light on new faces and voices in the industry. Phonexa's formidable C-Suite of women will help foster an environment of growth for strong female leaders."

"I plan to promote Phonexa to the next level and to become synonymous with excellence in this new role — 2022 will be a year of strategic alignment with conferences, international organizations, and independent brands to ensure we are set up for success," said Farris. "You can expect to see Phonexa at every turn. We will be at the forefront of every opportunity to work in collaboration with any and all interested parties to ensure Phonexa remains on an accelerated path to keeping its position as an industry leader."

Farris will immediately usher in the new era in 2022 at MailCon from January 11 to 13 at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. On Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m., Farris and Ross Moore, Director of Sales for Everflow, will be hosting a workshop to discuss how to build strategies for sustainable lead generation, and how to successfully tackle effective tracking and optimization, all while automating fraud prevention.

MailCon is a community that connects marketing professionals with the latest technology, trends, and strategies in email marketing, lead generation, marketing automation, and mobile and omnichannel marketing.

Farris will be in San Diego the following week at the Lead Generation World Conference, where she will be speaking Jan. 18 at 11:15 a.m. to discuss best practices around lead generation campaigns.

To inquire about Phonexa's invite-only events in 2022, connect with Farris via email [email protected] or LinkedIn .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services.

Media Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa