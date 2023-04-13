Phonexa Names Armen Karaoghlanian as Chief Creative Officer, Talar Malakian as CMO

Performance marketing automation platform Phonexa has further solidified its C-suite.

GLENDALE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armen Karaoghlanian , formerly the Chief Marketing Officer, has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer. Talar Malakian , formerly the Vice President of Marketing, has been promoted to CMO.

The pair of promotions arrive at a momentous time of growth for Phonexa, as the company recently marked several milestones . Phonexa is doubling down on in-person staff growth by moving into the top three floors of the 16-story structure they occupy in Glendale, California, and they crowned their headquarters with a new sign. Phonexa is also expanding into Canada due to the market demand for its tech solutions.

Karaoghlanian has been with Phonexa ever since the company was founded in 2016 and is one of the first hires for the all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

He's demonstrated great success in several roles by providing direction, guidance, and leadership to the marketing department. Karaoghlanian will now oversee creative vision and strategy for the software company, including heading projects like videos, podcasts, webinars, and more.

"It's rare to join a company at its very beginning, watch your team grow, and accomplish amazing feats together as a family," said Karaoghlanian. "I am truly grateful for this exciting opportunity to step up and take on a new role within the company. I have always been passionate about our mission and vision, and I am thrilled to continue shaping them with new creative marketing strategies that will drive our growth and success."

Karaoghlanian is the creative visionary who spearheaded Phonexa's commercial series "The Unofficial History of Innovation." The ads have received over two dozen awards from some of the world's most prestigious institutions and creative juries, including several Telly Awards.

Karaoghlanian was recognized as the 2021 Glendale Young Entrepreneur by the City of Glendale and Glendale Tech Week. On Saturday, May 13, he will be receiving the Paragon Diamond Award at the 2023 Glendale Educational Foundation Spring Gala for "demonstrating excellence in entrepreneurism and innovation." He also has many diverse passions outside of the tech world and marketing – he's a filmmaker, entrepreneur, co-founder of the Armenian Film Society, and co-founder and editor-in-chief of the online publication Interiors. Armen is a graduate of the University of Southern California.

Malakian will be assuming Karaoghlanian's previous title of CMO and will plan, develop, implement, and monitor the overall marketing strategy for Phonexa.

"Marketers continue to struggle to understand the return on their marketing spend," said Malakian. "At a time when businesses are facing serious headwinds and tracking what's driving value, speed-to-contact for potential customers has never been more important. Phonexa has built an incredible suite to help affiliate marketers, agencies, and networks with the tooling they need to track all campaigns and customer interactions, and tie performance into revenue outcomes. I can't wait to drive continued global growth in this new role."

Malakian is a go-to-market advisor and demand generation leader for high-growth companies in B2B enterprise SaaS and emerging tech. She has helped purpose-driven companies build meaningful brands and pipeline acceleration programs spanning the customer flywheel to create velocity and drive customer acquisition at scale.

Before joining Phonexa, Malakian led go-to-market and marketing strategy at Metaplex and RECUR. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UC Irvine and an Executive MBA from Pepperdine University.

Phonexa's 200-person global staff spans headquarters in California, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine and features a diverse team of award-winning executives.

From its 12-person global C-suite, 10 of Phonexa's executives are women or from ethnic minorities.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is a performance marketing automation software and all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

