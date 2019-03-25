Phonexa Shines a Light on Housing Crisis by Helping Habitat for Humanity

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, a Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider based in Southern California, is excited to announce that employees will help with the construction of a home by working with Habitat for Humanity of the San Gabriel Valley.

Recent estimates have revealed that there is currently a shortage of nearly one million affordable homes in Southern California. High prices and low inventory have pushed the situation into a humanitarian crisis for the region. Glendale-based Phonexa is determined to address this emergency by raising awareness and getting hands-on with Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, March 30th as part of its community outreach program, Phonexa Cares.

"A home is a place of security, stability, and family," shared Phonexa President David Gasparyan in a statement. "Our company is honored to be able to contribute in the construction of a home in our neighborhood. We believe it is important to bring attention to the dire housing situation faced by many in our backyard." The Phonexa volunteer team will be contributing to the interior finishing work on a home, assisting with insulation, drywall, painting, and flooring.

San Gabriel Habitat for Humanity has been around since 1990 and has recently announced a goal to double their efforts and attempt to help at least 200 families and roughly 800 low-income men, women, and children.

Marina Moskalenko is coordinating the participation of Phonexa. Those with questions or requests are encouraged to contact her at marina@phonexa.com or 844-746-6392.

For more information about San Gabriel Habitat for Humanity and to donate to the cause, please visit: https://www.sgvhabitat.org/donate/

