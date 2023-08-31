Phonexa to Host 'Women in Tech' Event Sponsored by Bank of America at Glendale Tech Week

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading performance marketing automation platform and software company Phonexa will serve as a Platinum Sponsor for Glendale Tech Week 2023, set to take place from Sept. 12 to 14 in Glendale, California.

As part of the official Glendale Tech Week calendar of events , Phonexa will also be hosting the "Women in Tech" event for the second year in a row at its Glendale headquarters on Wednesday, September 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Phonexa

The event is being sponsored by Bank of America, which has committed more than a half billion dollars in equity investments to over 1,000 tech-related women- and minority-led VC funds, including more than a dozen Los Angeles-based funds, with over half of those being women-led.

Guests can register to attend the panel discussion, titled "Pioneering Paths Forward: Women in Marketing Shaping Emerging Tech," for free here .

Glendale Tech Week is an annual initiative led by the City of Glendale's Economic Development Division. The multi-day event includes pitchfests, demo days, job fairs, and a series of discussions and events.

The "Women in Tech" event hosted by Phonexa is an annual highlight of Glendale Tech Week, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women in the tech industry.

The event program will feature an esteemed selection of panelists from various sectors of the tech industry and will aim to provide a platform for accomplished females to share insights, experiences, and expertise.

The speakers include:

Talar Malakian , CMO, Phonexa

, CMO, Phonexa Iris Yen , Head of Marketing & Community, Nike Virtual Studios

, Head of Marketing & Community, Nike Virtual Studios Talin Koutnouyan , VP of Strategy & Analytics, Influential

, VP of Strategy & Analytics, Influential Krystal Hauserman , 2023 Forbes Most Entrepreneurial CMO

"As a company born and bred in Glendale, Phonexa is deeply committed to growing the Jewel City and helping it evolve into California's next great tech hub," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO of Phonexa. "Phonexa is honored to sponsor Glendale Tech Week and to host the Women in Tech event, and we are equally grateful that Bank of America is sponsoring this important cause. At Phonexa, we believe in promoting diversity, inclusion, equality, and empowering women in the tech sector. This panel presents an excellent opportunity to inspire and encourage more women to thrive in tech-related fields. Through the event, attendees can expect an evening filled with knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities."

Earlier this year, Phonexa demonstrated its commitment to Glendale and the burgeoning tech community of Los Angeles County's fourth largest city by expanding into the top three floors of the 16-story building located at 505 North Brand Boulevard. Phonexa also installed its brand sign atop the building of its United States headquarters.

The San Fernando Valley Business Journal recently profiled Phonexa with a cover story outlining the company's growth and commitment to Southern California's emerging tech hub.

About Phonexa:

Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels. Phonexa prioritizes outcomes-based marketing across customer interactions like clicks, calls, form submissions, website behavior, and more. Through its single operating solution, the Phonexa Suite gives D2C publishers, networks, agencies, and brands unprecedented access and control to campaigns, eliminates lack of transparency across lead generation, and automates processes. The Phonexa Suite allows clients to optimize frictionless customer acquisition efforts and analyze the sources that drive qualified pipeline. Phonexa's global headquarters are based in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Canada. The company employs a staff of over 200. For more information, visit www.Phonexa.com .

Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-8000

364689@email4pr.com

SOURCE Phonexa