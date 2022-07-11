Phonexa Wins 2 Telly Awards for Ad Campaign

GLENDALE, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has garnered additional prestigious honors in recognition of its digital ad series "The Unofficial History of Innovation" by winning two Gold Telly Awards. One award is a People's Telly for Online Commercials, and the other is for Business-to-Business, Online Commercials.

Phonexa wins two Telly Awards for ad campaign

Phonexa's award-winning ad series consists of three episodes – " The Startup ," " The Telephone ," and " The Internet " – with each episode reenacting groundbreaking moments in technological advancement with humorous reactions from people of yesteryear.

The Gold Telly Awards comes on the heels of Phonexa winning a 2022 Communicator Award of Distinction for Video Commercials , in addition to winning an NYX Marcom Award , three TITAN Business Awards , nine Vega Digital Awards , and a Silver Davey Award for the "Campaign & Series: Comedy" category.

Phonexa's ad campaign has also been recognized by winning a trio of w3 awards across the Branded Entertainment categories of B2B, Commercials, and Comedy.

"Being recognized with two Gold Telly Awards reflects the comradery and determination that drives the Phonexa team to create content that appeals to viewers from all walks of life," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "We always strive to hone our craft, and every award we earn from well-respected organizations within our industry serves as validation for our digital marketing efforts."

The Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials, in addition to recognizing non-broadcast video and television programming.

This recognition acknowledges work from world-renowned advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, and publishers created on the behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company, or self-directed as a creative endeavor.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

