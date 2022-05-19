GLENDALE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's digital series "The Unofficial History of Innovation" has added another recognition to its already stellar list of honors by winning the Award of Distinction for Video Commercials as part of the 2022 Communicator Awards.

Phonexa's three-pronged ad series is comprised of three episodes – " The Startup ," " The Telephone ," and " The Internet " – with each ad depicting reenactments of seminal moments in technological advancement with comical reactions from people of past eras.

Phonexa Wins 2022 Communicator Award for Digital Ad Series

The Award of Distinction comes on the heels of Phonexa winning a series of accolades in 2021, including an NYX Marcom Award , three TITAN Business Awards in various categories, and nine different Vega Digital Awards .

The ad series has also been recognized with a Silver Davey Award for the "Campaign & Series: Comedy" category, and a trio of w3 awards across the Branded Entertainment categories of B2B, Commercials, and Comedy.

"Winning this award for our ad series is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and innovation of our marketing team," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "We are humbled by each recognition we receive, and the Award of Distinction for Video Commercials is no different. Being honored with awards from organizations across our industry only fuels us to create more thought-provoking and entertaining content to strengthen our digital marketing efforts."

The Communicator Awards is dedicated to acknowledging excellence, innovation, and effectiveness across all areas of communication. It is sanctioned and judged by the AIVA (Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts), an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative, and marketing firms.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Media Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa