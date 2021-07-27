GLENDALE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's streak of creative acclaim continues, as the software company's digital advertising campaign "The Unofficial History of Innovation" has claimed a dotCOMM Platinum Award for Best Video Series.

The three-part, light-hearted comical spots — composed of "The Telephone" "The Startup" and "The Internet" — pokes fun at seminal moments in technology throughout recent decades, and how people have embraced change.

Phonexa Wins dotCOMM Award For Best Video Series

Previously, "The Unofficial History of Innovation" has been honored with a Platinum Award for Ad Campaign by the AVA Digital Awards. Separately, "The Startup" has also won three MarCom Awards , two other AVA Digital Awards , and a Telly Award .

"It's an honor to have the company's creative work receive critical acclaim from our peers. The series of accolades these spots continue to receive are a testament to our marketing collective," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "The awards inspire and motivate our diverse team of high-level thinkers to continue to create impactful ad campaigns that resonate throughout the industry."

dotCOMM Awards is an organization that honors excellence in web creativity and digital communication from all over the world across various industries. All entries are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

To view a full list of dotCOMM Platinum Award winners, click here .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

