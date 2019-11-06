Phonexa Wins Three MarCom Awards for Digital "Startup" Commercial

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, the all-in-one platform for tracking web and call campaigns, has won three platinum MarCom awards for their digital commercial – "The Startup." The spot won top honors for excellence in the YouTube Video, Video Script, and Marketing Product/Service categories.

"The Startup" takes a humorous look at two entrepreneurs in 1970s Silicon Valley who inadvertently forecast the next four decades of the tech industry, right before tossing away all their prescient work. The message of "The Startup" is to not miss out on big game-changing ideas—like Phonexa's all-in-one web and call lead tracking solution.

The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Judging is handled by a full-time panel of judges from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The organization bestows the Platinum Award to any entry that receives a score of 90-100 out of a 100 point system.

Phonexa's Founder and President, David Gasparyan, had the following to say regarding Phonexa's three Platinum MarCom Awards: "Phonexa has always thrived on creativity and innovation. We are thrilled by this honor from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. These awards are a testament to the hard work and vision of our marketing department and our entire organization. This ad reminds us to always be looking forward and not miss out on moments of brilliance."

View "The Startup" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4VBMbxzmoI

For a full list of Platinum MarCom winners please visit: http://enter.marcomawards.com/winners/#/platinum/2019

About Phonexa

Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com

