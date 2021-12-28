Phonexa's 2021 Marked by Meteoric Growth, New Brand Positioning and Prominent Accolades

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The calendar year of 2021 shaped to be a record one for Phonexa, as the marketing automation platform marked more momentous milestones in developing its turnkey software and company across all fronts.

By building, developing, and adding a series of new functionalities and advanced features to its suite of products, Phonexa utilized its unique positioning in the industry to help partners and clients alike leverage the marketing technology they need to double down on reaching result-driven outcomes across all lead generation industries.

In 2021 alone, Phonexa's robust software reached new heights, like:





The company further maximized its dedication to remaining close and connected with clients, with the team attending dozens of conferences, meetups, and webinars in order to listen and identify industry pain points and cultivate new partnerships .

Phonexa's C-level executives earned media coverage from honorable outlets such as Forbes Technology Council, Forbes Finance Council, the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Business Journal, and AdAge, among others.

Phonexa's innovative efforts were also front and center via:





These were just some of Phonexa's accomplishments and achievements throughout the calendar year.

Whether it was helping enterprise businesses tackle marketing challenges or cultivating its impact-driven role in various tech communities, Phonexa remained true to its core values and innovative track record throughout 2021, with a vision of continuing that streak onward.

"2021 brought a lot of great growth to our company. We grew our teams and businesses across the United States, United Kingdom and Ukraine, reinvested in our employees by cultivating new leaders with promotions, and noticeably grew our female leadership in the C-level," said David Gasparyan, President of Phonexa. "We also designed industry-leading products that we're incredibly proud of. This is just a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our diverse teams across the world who come to work every day with a common goal and mission to dominate the industry. We will see the foundations of that mission in 2022, and beyond."

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services.



Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa