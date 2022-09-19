Phonexa’s Mara Garcia Named ‘CFO to Watch’ by San Fernando Valley Business Journal

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mara Garcia, the Chief Financial Officer for marketing automation company Phonexa, has been recognized as the honoree by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal for its 2022 CFO to Watch award, the publication announced.

"I love what I do at Phonexa, and I'm honored that my efforts are being acknowledged by remarkable organizations like the San Fernando Valley Business Journal," said Mara. "It is with great pride that I take on these new accolades alongside a talented pool of highly-regarded leaders working in the financial space."

The recognition is just the latest in an impressive streak of accomplishments for Mara, as she was also recently nominated for the CFO of the Year award by the Los Angeles Business Journal and the Inspirational Women Leadership award by the Los Angeles Times.

The CFO of the Year award will be announced by the LABJ on Sept. 26, and the Inspirational Women Leadership award will be announced by the LA Times on Oct. 18.

Mara – a member of the Forbes Finance Council – is Phonexa's second nominee for LABJ's CFO of the Year award. Lilit Davtyan, Phonexa's previous CFO and current CEO, won the LABJ's CFO of the Year award in 2020.

"Mara is a great leader and a seasoned finance professional who's helped drive a lot of growth initiatives in our organization," said Davtyan. "As the previous CFO of Phonexa, I'm impressed with her innovative leadership style. She's so deserving of this accolade. I'm excited to see the growth and impact she'll continue to deliver for our organization, team, and our industry moving forward."

This nomination caps off an outstanding year for Mara and Phonexa, as the exceptional C-level has propelled the company's expansion efforts and solidified its place among premier global entities in the marketing technology industry.

Mara currently oversees Phonexa's tax, accounting, and finance teams as she works to spearhead financial growth and drive future expansion for the all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

She's also a pivotal part of Phonexa's Partnership Program, working closely with Davtyan and COO Jeff Schaffer to develop and expand business relationships across different industries and verticals.

Mara is a Certified Public Accountant who received her B.S. from California State University, Northridge, and obtained her CPA license from the California Board of Accountancy. She also serves as Vice President on the Board of Directors for CalCPA's LA Chapter.

