Phonism Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Advisory Board Member

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism is thrilled to announce that Greg DiFraia has joined its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). DiFraia has also accepted a seat on Phonism's Advisory Board. A results-driven technology executive with over 20 years of experience, DiFraia will be responsible for accelerating revenue growth and spearheading Phonism's global go-to-market strategies. With his track record of delivering record-breaking results, DiFraia is poised to boost Phonism to new heights of success.

DiFraia brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry. His background includes key leadership roles at Dell EMC, Scality, and Turbonomic. Phonism enables service providers, manufacturers, distributors, and app developers eliminate the complexities of provisioning, deploying, and managing VoIP devices. Phonism customers win more deals, deploy faster and maintain devices effortlessly with an innovative customer self-service experience.

This exciting news comes on the heels of Phonism's recent influx of tech talent with the addition of Marc Tribbe, James L. Lee, William Holderby and Ryan Hicks over the past two quarters.

Prior to joining Phonism, DiFraia served as General Manager at Scality, a leading innovator of software-defined, multi-cloud data storage. He was responsible for executing business and growth engines for North, Central and South America. Before Scality, DiFraia was Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Turbonomic. He also held several key roles at Dell EMC, where he led global sales strategy for the ECS software-defined storage platform, most notably as CTO of Elastic Cloud Storage.

James L. Lee, Phonism COO states, "Greg is a legend at building successful sales teams and strategic alliances. I've worked with him in several capacities over the years, and I've always been impressed with him professionally and personally. I've seen results flourish with his approach, and I'm excited to bring the same passion to our network of telecom distributors and service providers. Prepare for takeoff!"

"I'm very excited to join a company that's truly revolutionizing how the world manages and deploys devices," says DiFraia. "Phonism is in the unique position to help service providers, distributors and resellers radically cut costs, while optimizing and enhancing customer experience. Our trajectory involves extending this technology to more IoT devices with AI and analytic capabilities. This will change the game in the device management universe and our partners will help us extend this offering to the market."

Greg DiFraia's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer marks another impressive chapter in Phonism's growth story. With his unparalleled experience and strategic vision, coupled with Phonism's robust platform and extensive partnerships, the future looks bright for this innovative company.

Phonism is device and platform-agnostic and enables zero-touch provisioning, compliance firmware management and a simple customer self-service experience. Phonism adds additional layers of protection from cybersecurity threats and frees devices from the proprietary systems where they are trapped so they can move easily between voice platforms.

Pull forward additional revenues, expand target markets, cut costs, improve profits and enhance customer experience with one simple change. Learn how Phonism pays for itself and helps voice distributors and service providers simplify, save and innovate.

