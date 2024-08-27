Phonism Announces Strategic Partnership with CallTower

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism, an industry-leader in automated device management solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CallTower, a global leader in unified communications and collaboration solutions.

CallTower has partnered with Phonism to utilize their advanced automation platform. By leveraging Phonism's technology, CallTower aims to significantly enhance operational efficiency and security while reducing costs for businesses transitioning from traditional telephony systems to cloud-based solutions.

Greg DiFraia, CEO at Phonism tells us his thoughts on the collaboration. Discover Four Key Advantages of the Phonism Platform.

Benefits of the Phonism Platform:

Expanded Device Options and Compatibility

Phonism supports an extensive range of device types and firmware versions. This expansion offers businesses up to 5x more options than traditional systems and ensures complete compatibility with existing hardware.

Phonism supports an extensive range of device types and firmware versions. This expansion offers businesses up to 5x more options than traditional systems and ensures complete compatibility with existing hardware. Accelerated and Seamless Migrations

With Phonisms rapid migration capabilities, businesses can smoothly transition from any existing platform with minimal downtime, automating device deployments and configurations to speed up service delivery and reduce manual oversight.

With Phonisms rapid migration capabilities, businesses can smoothly transition from any existing platform with minimal downtime, automating device deployments and configurations to speed up service delivery and reduce manual oversight. Dramatic Reductions in Onboarding Time and Costs

Phonism automates the setup process, which can cut onboarding time and costs by up to 100x, significantly lowering labor expenses by 75-95%. This efficiency allows businesses to allocate more resources towards strategic initiatives.

Phonism automates the setup process, which can cut onboarding time and costs by up to 100x, significantly lowering labor expenses by 75-95%. This efficiency allows businesses to allocate more resources towards strategic initiatives. Enhanced Security and Compliance Enforcement

Phonism ensures the security of your network with robust measures that prevent unauthorized access and manage risks effectively. Our auto-apply templates maintain strict adherence to industry standards and company policies.

Greg DiFraia, CEO at Phonism states, "Our partnership with CallTower is strategically significant, leveraging their extensive global reach and expertise in the UCaaS market. By combining Phonism's advanced automation platform with CallTower's industry-leading capabilities, we are poised to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

"We are thrilled to introduce Phonism's multi-vendor/3rd party device management solution to retain your customer's current devices," CallTower CRO William Rubio stated. "This innovative solution significantly enhances our Webex Calling offering, providing our partners and customers with a streamlined, secure, and cost-effective way to manage their diverse list of devices such as Avaya, Mitel, Yealink, Poly, Grandstream and other devices on the Webex platform while making the move to the cloud. This addition underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class communication solutions that drive productivity and growth for businesses of all sizes."

Together, they are setting a new standard in the communications landscape, ensuring that businesses have the tools they need to stay connected and productive in an increasingly complex and digital world.

About Phonism

Phonism is an industry-leading automation solution that simplifies the deployment, management, security and migrations of devices at scale. Supporting over 300 devices from more than 15 manufacturers and over 1400 versions of firmware, Phonism enhances customer satisfaction and operational efficiency by facilitating seamless bring-your-own-device capabilities and automated migrations. Phonisms platform not only streamlines multi-vendor device management but also enhances security and provides flexibility in choosing devices and UCaaS platforms.

For more information about Phonism and their innovative solutions or if you think you could benefit from using the Phonism platform, book a demo or visit phonism.com.

LinkedIn | Youtube | X/Twitter

For media inquiries or more details, please contact Jess Hailes, 587-726-1129, [email protected].

About CallTower

CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape. Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Phonism