Phonism Announces Zoom Phone Integration, Launch in Zoom App Marketplace

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism, leading provider of intelligent Device Lifecycle Management (iDLM) solutions, is excited to announce its integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and official launch into the Zoom App Marketplace . This relationship enables large Enterprises the ability to deploy and manage IP phones at scale on Zoom Phone, a feature-rich cloud phone system for businesses of all sizes. Phonism empowers Service Providers with a strategic BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) approach, enabling a host of previously unsupported devices the ability to now be powered by Zoom Phone.

Phonism's seamless integration with Zoom Phone allows businesses to streamline and centralize VoIP phone provisioning, management, compliance and customer experience across multiple devices. Connecting these platforms provides an automatic hierarchy sync and imports devices into a feature-rich admin and user experience. Phonism offers a compliance lock for supported devices on Zoom Phone, further preventing the tampering of or misconfiguration of settings and firmware. Technician onsite visits are greatly reduced, and customer self-service eliminates most device-related support tickets.

Key benefits of Phonism's integration with Zoom Phone include:

Multi-Vendor Zero-Touch Provisioning

Universal Visual Device + Button Management

Eliminating XML + Config File Management

Compliance Lock + 5-Tier Hierarchy Stackable Templates

Remote Command + Control ( Reboot, Reset to Factory )

Bulk Move, Add, Change, Delete ( MACD )

Network + SIP Management Tools

Support for 260+ Devices - Including Avaya, Mitel and Many Others.

"We are excited to be working with Zoom to help support additional device types for Zoom Phone as well as accelerate expansion into the Enterprise sector and increase our overall addressable markets," says Steve Lazaridis, Founder and CEO of Phonism.

"Zoom Phone's growth over the past four years has been exceptional and Phonism helps our customers to support a wide variety of device manufactures while simplifying their migration to the cloud," said Mitch Ricks, Global Leader ISV Partners.

About Phonism

Phonism helps service providers, manufacturers, distributors, and app developers eliminate the complexities of provisioning, deploying, and managing VoIP devices throughout the entire lifecycle. Their vendor-agnostic approach allows customers to expand TAM (Total Addressable Markets) by taking advantage of revenue producing, profit-generating Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) opportunities. Phonism customers win more deals, deploy faster and maintain devices efficiently with innovative and enhanced self-service experiences.

Phonism was founded in 2012 in Tampa, Florida. In the past year, Phonism more than doubled headcount and expanded their team on 3 continents. Phonism makes it easy for anyone in the VoIP ecosystem to sell and support more than 260 devices and over 1400 versions of firmware on nearly any voice platform.

For more information on Phonism, please visit Phonism.com , email or call 813-200-7922.

Media Contact:

Angela Lee

[email protected]

813-200-7922

SOURCE Phonism