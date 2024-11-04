Phonism by Inlayer Reaches Another Major Growth Milestone: The Service Is Now Available Through Cisco SolutionsPlus

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism by Inlayer is now directly available from Cisco , empowering Webex customers with seamless cloud migrations and robust third-party device support. This announcement marks another significant milestone in the company's growth, building on their remarkable progress and continued innovation.

Phonism by Inlayer is now available through Cisco SolutionsPlus! Key features of Phonism by Inlayer

Webex customers and partners can now source Phonism directly through Cisco SolutionsPlus , streamlining procurement and deployment processes by utilizing their existing Cisco partnership. This integration allows Cisco users to seamlessly add Phonism's powerful device management capabilities to their experience, enabling simplified deployment, faster onboarding, and centralized device management—all through Cisco's familiar procurement channels. By leveraging Cisco's established ecosystem, customers gain an efficient, unified solution for managing both Cisco and non-Cisco devices within the Webex environment.

"Our partnership with Phonism will bring a new third-party device management solution to Webex Calling. This integration will provide customers with a secure and automated solution that enhances device deployment and migration and reduces the complexities of working with multiple vendors," said Amey Parandekar , VP, Product Management at Cisco

The Key Features

Increased Device Options : Phonism's Partner Managed Devices solution extends support for both Cisco and non-Cisco SIP devices, allowing seamless integration into Webex and ensuring flexibility across hardware brands.

: Phonism's Partner Managed Devices solution extends support for both Cisco and non-Cisco SIP devices, allowing seamless integration into Webex and ensuring flexibility across hardware brands. Rapid Migrations : Accelerate your transition to Webex with a 100x reduction in time and costs, minimizing downtime and eliminating on-site configuration.

: Accelerate your transition to Webex with a 100x reduction in time and costs, minimizing downtime and eliminating on-site configuration. Enhanced Automation & Management : Automate provisioning and bulk updates to reduce labor costs by up to 95% and enable setup in seconds. Enjoy advanced remote management features like reset, reboot, and automated firmware deployments to enhance customer experience.

: Automate provisioning and bulk updates to reduce labor costs by up to 95% and enable setup in seconds. Enjoy advanced remote management features like reset, reboot, and automated firmware deployments to enhance customer experience. Robust Security: Phonism's platform helps businesses maintain compliance and safeguard against security threats, providing peace of mind when managing large device fleets.

"As a provider managing large volumes of devices across multiple clients, we needed a platform that was both intuitive and efficient. Phonism delivered on all fronts, enabling us to deploy and configure devices remotely with ease, saving us countless hours of manual setup. Their seamless integration with platforms like Webex Calling has further enhanced our productivity. We highly recommend Phonism to any service provider looking to optimize their provisioning workflows."

– Stan George, President & CEO at BBO

Phonism by Inlayer achieved impressive growth in the second quarter of 2024 , recording a 313% Year-over-Year revenue increase and a Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 107%. This 3x growth rate, alongside a 16% expansion in supported devices, positions Phonism for ongoing success. Strategic partnerships have been instrumental in broadening Phonism's market reach and providing a turnkey experience, enabling customers and partners to seamlessly adopt the Webex by Cisco offering.

Inlayer CEO, Greg DiFraia says, ""Phonism by Inlayer's availability through Cisco marks a pivotal milestone in our growth journey. We're thrilled to offer a solution that provides unprecedented control, flexibility, and scalability for businesses during their cloud migration. Together, we're poised to redefine the future of device management!"

With a foundation of supporting over 320 devices in telecom, Phonism is ready to expand – the recent launch of Inlayer marks a transformative step in their mission to redefine device management across markets. Inlayer will leverage cutting-edge automation, AI , and multi-protocol support to create a versatile platform capable of supporting any network-connected device. This initiative not only broadens the reach but also strengthens their value proposition by simplifying device deployment, security, and management for enterprises across sectors. As they continue to grow, Inlayer stands as a powerful catalyst, driving operational efficiency, cost savings, and scalability for businesses around the globe.

About Phonism by Inlayer

Phonism is a leading provider of cloud-based device management solutions, offering a platform that automates the provisioning, management, security, and migration of SIP devices at scale. Supporting over 320 device models from more than 15 manufacturers and over 1400 versions of firmware, Phonism simplifies multi-vendor environments, enhancing operational efficiency and security for businesses worldwide. Phonism's flexible platform helps companies reduce costs, streamline processes, and achieve seamless device integration.

