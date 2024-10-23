Phonism Officially Launches Inlayer to Expand Network Device Management Capabilities

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism, a leader in device management within telecom, is proud to announce the official launch of Inlayer, an organization focused on developing an all-in-one network device management platform powered by AI and automation.

Our vision is to build an All-In-One Device Management Platform. Founder & CTO, Steve Lazaridis, shares his thoughts.

Inlayer is designed to revolutionize the way businesses manage and scale connected devices, expanding beyond the telecom market to cover routers, IoT devices, POS systems, and all other networked devices. With the rapid, exponential growth Phonism has experienced within the telecom sector, this strategic move to introduce Inlayer allows us to apply our core platform capabilities across a broader range of connected devices. Phonism's innovative technology, which has already simplified and automated SIP device management, will now extend into multiple industries. Inlayer aims to reduce cost and complexity for customers, offering scalable, secure, and efficient solutions for device management.

Greg DiFraia, CEO of Phonism, commented on the launch:

"Our expertise extends far beyond the telecom sector, addressing universal challenges across markets. No matter the industry, our customers face similar needs for cost effective, streamlined, efficient solutions, and Inlayer is designed to meet those demands. By collaborating with our ecosystem of partners, we are confident that Inlayer will become the go-to platform for managing any connected device, solving challenges of cost, efficiency, and scalability."

At its core, our platform seamlessly integrates with any device through a multi-protocol API front end. Combined with our powerful automation engine, it enables customers to scale effortlessly and achieve their connected device goals with ease and efficiency. Inlayer will be built to support devices across industries, including telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond.

With Phonism as its flagship product, Inlayer will retain all the capabilities that made Phonism a leader in SIP device management while expanding its portfolio to address challenges in a wide variety of industries. From IoT devices and routers to sensors and smart devices, Inlayer will streamline processes and offer enhanced automation, advanced security features, and seamless integration of multi-vendor environments.

Vision for Growth

Inlayer has its sights set on a global market of over 10.77 billion connected devices. According to Gartner, the IoT sector is expected to grow from $546 billion in 2022 to $991 billion by 2028, highlighting an enormous opportunity for Inlayer to capture a significant share. By targeting this fast-growing sector, Inlayer is projected to reach over $100M in ARR within the coming years, driven by strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Steve Lazaridis, Founder and CTO, shared, "As the founder and CTO of Phonism, now rebranded as Inlayer, this marks a long-standing vision to create a unified platform that manages any network-connected device. Today marks a significant milestone as we expand beyond SIP devices into new verticals, bringing our expertise in automation and management to a broader range of devices. I look forward to continuing to drive the innovation that will shape the future of Inlayer's platform and empower our customers with greater control over their device ecosystems."

The Inlayer Collaborative

A critical element of Inlayer's mission is collaboration. As part of this launch, Inlayer is seeking partnerships to co-develop a platform that integrates with our existing technology. Whether you are a Device Manufacturer, Platform Provider, System Integrator, Security Offering, or an Enterprise that requires connected IoT Device Capabilities, we want to collaborate. Inlayer aims to bring industry leaders together to share knowledge, learn, and build innovative solutions that address the ongoing challenges in device management today.

Inlayer's platform will leverage AI and automation to provide an interface that simplifies connectivity, reduces costs, and scales with businesses as they grow. Enhanced security measures will ensure that enterprises can securely manage devices across multiple vendors without compromise.

Future Prospects

Inlayer marks a new era in device management, aiming to provide a comprehensive, scalable solution to meet the needs of businesses globally. With Phonism at the core, Inlayer is poised to disrupt the market and drive innovation through automation, AI, and strategic partnerships. By collaborating with industry leaders and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Inlayer will simplify and enhance how businesses deploy, manage, secure and migrate their connected devices.

For more information, visit www.inlayer.com .



Linkedin

Contact:

Jess Hailes

(587) 726-1129

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonism by Inlayer