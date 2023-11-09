Phonism to Accelerate Cloud Migration with Third-Party Devices for Webex Calling

Expands list of supported devices to enable Cisco partners to automatically and cost-effectively migrate customers to Webex

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism, the global leader in automated deployment, management, security and migration of VoIP devices, is excited to announce its integration with Webex by Cisco , a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work. Phonism is the first partner to bring third-party device management to Webex Calling and is available through the Webex Beta Program.

The new Phonism integration with Webex Calling allows Cisco partners and their customers the ability to adopt Webex quickly and without compromise. Businesses can now automate device deployments, management, security, and migrations for hundreds of Cisco and third-party devices. Webex Calling customers can now bring their own devices to Webex, avoiding complex migrations and re-training of users, thereby reducing costs.

Key benefits and values of Phonism's partnership with Webex include:

Up to 95% reduction in savings for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) use cases

use cases Onboarding savings an order of magnitude less than current costs Automated migrations of existing devices Zero-Touch Provisioning of new devices

Support for over 280 devices and growing

"Our partnership with Phonism will bring a new third-party device management solution to Webex Calling," said Amey Parandekar, VP, Product Management, Cisco. "This integration will provide customers with a secure and automated solution that enhances device deployment and migration and reduces the complexities of working with multiple vendors."

Phonism is aligned with the Cisco partner community and fully committed to support channel partners in their efforts to best serve their customers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Cisco team to expand Webex Calling device support. Customers are looking to Webex for modern, advanced calling and collaboration," says CEO Steve Lazaridis. "Phonism eliminates a key barrier of entry by helping accelerate adoptions. With our expanded device support and migration capabilities, Phonism is able to provide Cisco's partners and customers a clear and secure path to Webex for their compatible devices."

About Phonism:

Phonism is the world's leading automated solution to deploy, manage, secure, and migrate devices at scale. With a focus on centralizing and simplifying, Phonism enables businesses to expand their device support while automating and securing devices at scale.

For more information on Phonism, please visit Phonism.com .

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

