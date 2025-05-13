PHONO Shines at Intersolar Europe 2025 with Awards and Expanded Cooperation

MUNICH, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 7 to 9, PHONO made a striking appearance at Intersolar Europe 2025, showcasing innovative PV module products and integrated solutions. Led by General Manager Mr. Zhong Zaifeng, the team achieved remarkable success, gaining recognition for its commitment to quality and innovation.

On the opening day, PHONO was honored with the TOP PERFORMER 2025 award from Kiwa PVEL for the eighth time, a testament to its consistent focus on high-quality standards and advanced R&D in PV module manufacturing. Additionally, TÜV SÜD awarded PHONO the UVID test certification, further proving the safety and reliability of its modules.

PHONO introduced several cutting-edge products at the exhibition. The HJT Helios Series module, with a maximum power output of 730Wp, features 0BB technology, advanced encapsulation materials, and superior performance in efficiency, durability, and weak light conditions. The TOPCon Draco Series, certified by the German Institute for Building Technology (DIBt), pairs seamlessly with PHONO's Scutum carport solutions to deliver exceptional energy returns. When combined with the Surge Series energy storage products, these modules meet diverse urban energy demands across Europe, including BIPV applications like rooftops, corridors, and greenhouses.

The BC Quasar Module Series, featuring back-contact technology, ensures 100% light absorption without visible grid lines or busbars, offering high efficiency, safety, and a sleek aesthetic ideal for distributed market demands. Meanwhile, the High-Light-Transmittance Module caters to projects like agricultural greenhouses and building integration that require specific light transmittance. Customizable small modules, shaped modules, and balcony PV systems also address the growing need for tailored solutions in Europe's household markets.

PHONO showcased system-level solutions for various scenarios. These included PV farms, snow-resistant vertical installations, and agricultural greenhouse systems that combine crop-friendly lighting with energy generation. The Scutum carport system offers vehicles protection while generating green energy, and lightweight rooftop modules help commercial users reduce energy costs and emissions.

On May 8th , PHONO signed a 116MW PV carport cooperation agreement with a major European distributor, marking a significant step in expanding its presence in the European market.

By integrating PV and energy storage, PHONO extends its services across the entire product lifecycle, providing intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) services. With its commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability, PHONO continues to deliver high-quality renewable energy solutions, driving global green energy transitions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686040/20250513163114.jpg