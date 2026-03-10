Phononic's Expanded Data Center Cooling Portfolio Delivers 3X ROI for AI Data Centers, Ushering in a New Era of AI Data Center Performance

Expanded Optical Networking Portfolio, including 1.6T Pluggable and CPO Cooling, and Sampling of Thermal Kit-Enabled GPU HBM Cooling Solutions, Driving Exponential Growth

DURHAM, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phononic, the global leader in solid state cooling technology, is expanding its portfolio of advanced cooling solutions for networking, GPUs, and AI data centers. With deployments across every major hyperscaler and the industry's first qualified and deployed 1.6T HVM solution, the company is further strengthening its position as the leader in the rapidly scaling data center thermal ecosystem. Phononic's GPU HBM cooling solution delivers up to 0.15 PUE savings, 5X lifetime improvement, 40% greater compute performance, and a 3X ROI. As bandwidth, performance, and energy‑efficiency demands accelerate, Phononic's unmatched portfolio offers capabilities with no true peer in the market.

Phononic's Broadened Suite of Solid State Cooling Technologies for AI Datacenters:

Sampling Next Gen HBM4 Aligned GPU HBM Cooling Solutions – A solution that enables 75% higher heat dissipation which allows for higher sustained GPU performance, reduces thermal-induced throttling, and improves overall cluster stability

Phononic High-Performance Pluggable Optics for 1.6T and Beyond – Expanded portfolio that supports greater than 50% higher heat load while maintaining power consumption

Expanded portfolio that supports greater than 50% higher heat load while maintaining power consumption Phononic CPO-Ready Thermal Kit – Advanced packaging and localized cooling for co-packaged optical engines in scale out and scale up applications

In addition to addressing the extreme thermal challenges of external laser sources, Phononic's approach to CPO cooling is perfectly suited for the inevitable market transition to co‑packaged optics more broadly, unlocking additional performance headroom, reducing signal‑path distance and associated energy draw, and enabling the scale and bandwidth density required for next‑generation fabrics.

Phononic's Gen 2 GPU HBM Cooling Solution incorporates the Thermal Kit [Phononic's Thermal Kit] as a core subsystem and is designed to maintain tightly regulated operating conditions under highly dynamic heat loads. With an increase in 75% cooling capability, the system enables higher sustained GPU performance, reduces thermal‑induced throttling, and improves overall cluster stability. Further, able to be seamlessly integrated into existing system-level hardware, computing nodes, chassis and racks, the Phononic approach offers operators dynamic flexibility to actively optimize PUE, compute, and lifespan variables as desired, in real-time, across the entire data center.

"Our customers are operating at the bleeding edge of AI compute," said Matt Langman, SVP and GM of Infrastructure Solutions at Phononic. "The Thermal Kit gives them precise, node‑level control over heat. For GPU Thermal Kits in particular, the combined ROI gains and PUE improvements open a new frontier of efficiency for high‑density AI infrastructure."

Introducing Phononic's Thermal Fabric

"Thermal physics now sets the performance ceiling for AI infrastructure. In modern data centers, increasing rack power results in equipment operating at thermal limits. By being this close to the thermal edge, margins are compressed and performance, energy efficiency and device lifetime erode, and are clear evidence of the instability tax at the edge. Phononic is introducing a real-time thermal control platform that transforms cooling from a reactive cost center into a system level intelligence layer without the instability tax. By converting thermal demand into a predictive signal, our Thermal Fabric enables sustained performance, extends infrastructure life, increases uptime and unlocks materially higher energy efficiency across the fleet. The next gains in AI performance will not come from more silicon alone, but from mastering the physics that governs it," said Ryan Parker, President & COO of Phononic.

Phononic's Thermal Fabric enables true workload orchestration by combining proactive, pre‑emptive cooling through two‑way telemetry that continuously tunes thermal performance with millisecond response, thus enhancing system efficiency, boosting performance, and reducing time‑to‑completion for demanding workloads. This approach further enables pan data center raising facility water temps while maintaining chip temps, enabling operators to optimize energy efficiency, unlock performance, increase lifespan, among other benefits.

About Phononic

Phononic, Inc. is the preeminent leader in solid state cooling solutions for data centers, deployed across every major hyperscaler today with a suite of thermoelectric devices and designs, for networking, GPUs, and AI data centers. Phononic's portfolio of cooling solutions for AI data centers deliver cooling when and where it is needed so as to optimize AI infrastructure, minimizing overprovisioning, delivering cooling in millisecond timing, unlocking performance, and dramatically improving ROI, useful lifetime, and energy efficiency. For additional Company and product information visit: www.phononic.com.

