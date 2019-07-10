PHOOZY Introduces First Thermal Capsule for iPads, Tablets and MacBooks to Offer Five Elements of Protection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the daily commute in the elements, epic outdoor adventures or the airport hustle, a lot can happen to a laptop, tablet or iPad when it gets wet, dropped or overheats.

Introducing the new PHOOZY Thermal Capsule for iPad and Macbook, the one and only laptop and tablet sleeve to offer five elements of protection. phoozy.com\tablet

PHOOZY's light-weight Thermal Capsules for iPad, tablets and MacBook protect these precious, expensive devices while commuting, traveling, at the pool and beach, the trail, camping, or anywhere adventures take you, no matter the conditions. These rugged, protective capsules from PHOOZY feature a sleek look and feel that is comfortable in the boardroom, yet rugged enough for the backcountry. During daily commutes, outdoor adventures or the airport hustle, a lot can happen to a laptop, tablet or iPad when it gets wet, dropped or overheats. PHOOZY's Thermal Capsule for iPad and Macbook is the one and only laptop and tablet sleeve to offer five elements of protection. Using spacesuit technology, PHOOZY protects devices from drops, overheating in the sun, extend battery life in cold temps, keep rain and water out with fully water-resistant construction, and even float in water.

Utilizing spacesuit technology, PHOOZY Thermal Capsules protect devices from drops, overheating in the sun, extend battery life in cold temps, keep rain and water out with fully water-resistant construction, and even float in water if the unthinkable happens.

Designed for form and function, no detail was considered too small. Special features include:

5-layers of protection of water-resistant, heat-resistant and cold-resistant materials including the patent-pending Chromium Thermal Barrier(™)

UltraCush-lined Capsules and the integrated Apple Pencil pocket create a safe haven for devices and stylus

HydroGuard(™) two-way zipper with pulls

Laser-cut molle connection panel to attach PHOOZY products and other accessories

Multi-carry option to carry the Capsule in horizontal or vertical orientation with the multi-function, ergonomic shoulder strap

Detachable shoulder strap to easily slide the Capsule into a backpack

Even the tactile grip logo patch provides a convenient, easy way to quickly grab the Capsule out of a pack in the airport security line

The new Capsules are available in two sizes:

iPad Capsule 11 inch - For iPad (9.7), iPad Air, iPad Pro (11 inch) and other tablets up to 11 inches.

- For iPad (9.7), iPad Air, iPad Pro (11 inch) and other tablets up to 11 inches. iPad/MacBook Capsule 13 inch - For iPad Pro (12.9), MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13 inch) and other laptops up to 13 inches.

PHOOZY iPad Capsules retail for $59.99 while the MacBook Capsules retail for $69.99 and are covered by a one-year warranty. Available in four colors - Cosmic Black, Iridium Silver, Iridium Gold, Realtree Timber. To learn more, visit phoozy.com.

About PHOOZY:

In 2017, the consumer electronics and outdoor industry was introduced to the award-winning PHOOZY Thermal Capsules that prevent smartphones, mobile electronics, battery packs, and accessories from overheating in the sun, extend battery life in cold temperatures, deliver military-grade drop protection, and float if dropped in water. PHOOZY continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to create much needed solutions, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, PHOOZY empowers you to push further to new limits and new adventures.

