PHOOZY Introduces First Thermal Capsule for iPads, Tablets and MacBooks to Offer Five Elements of Protection
PHOOZY's spacesuit technology protects from sun and overheating, water and rain, float and drop protection, cold and snow, and extends battery life
Jul 10, 2019, 08:47 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the daily commute in the elements, epic outdoor adventures or the airport hustle, a lot can happen to a laptop, tablet or iPad when it gets wet, dropped or overheats.
Introducing the new PHOOZY Thermal Capsule for iPad and Macbook, the one and only laptop and tablet sleeve to offer five elements of protection. phoozy.com\tablet
Utilizing spacesuit technology, PHOOZY Thermal Capsules protect devices from drops, overheating in the sun, extend battery life in cold temps, keep rain and water out with fully water-resistant construction, and even float in water if the unthinkable happens.
PHOOZY's light-weight Thermal Capsules for iPad, tablets and MacBook protect these precious, expensive devices while commuting, traveling, at the pool and beach, the trail, camping, or anywhere adventures take you, no matter the conditions. These rugged, protective capsules from PHOOZY feature a sleek look and feel that is comfortable in the boardroom, yet rugged enough for the backcountry.
Designed for form and function, no detail was considered too small. Special features include:
- 5-layers of protection of water-resistant, heat-resistant and cold-resistant materials including the patent-pending Chromium Thermal Barrier(™)
- UltraCush-lined Capsules and the integrated Apple Pencil pocket create a safe haven for devices and stylus
- HydroGuard(™) two-way zipper with pulls
- Laser-cut molle connection panel to attach PHOOZY products and other accessories
- Multi-carry option to carry the Capsule in horizontal or vertical orientation with the multi-function, ergonomic shoulder strap
- Detachable shoulder strap to easily slide the Capsule into a backpack
- Even the tactile grip logo patch provides a convenient, easy way to quickly grab the Capsule out of a pack in the airport security line
The new Capsules are available in two sizes:
- iPad Capsule 11 inch - For iPad (9.7), iPad Air, iPad Pro (11 inch) and other tablets up to 11 inches.
- iPad/MacBook Capsule 13 inch - For iPad Pro (12.9), MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13 inch) and other laptops up to 13 inches.
PHOOZY iPad Capsules retail for $59.99 while the MacBook Capsules retail for $69.99 and are covered by a one-year warranty. Available in four colors - Cosmic Black, Iridium Silver, Iridium Gold, Realtree Timber. To learn more, visit phoozy.com.
About PHOOZY:
In 2017, the consumer electronics and outdoor industry was introduced to the award-winning PHOOZY Thermal Capsules that prevent smartphones, mobile electronics, battery packs, and accessories from overheating in the sun, extend battery life in cold temperatures, deliver military-grade drop protection, and float if dropped in water. PHOOZY continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to create much needed solutions, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, PHOOZY empowers you to push further to new limits and new adventures.
Media Contact:
Michele Moninger Baker
858.450.9872
217847@email4pr.com
SOURCE PHOOZY
Share this article