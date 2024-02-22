PhorMed Inc Launches New Regulation CF Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on WeFunder

PhorMed

22 Feb, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhorMed Inc. (PhorMed or Company) recently filed a Form C for the purpose of launching a Regulatory CF, equity crowdfunding campaign, on the platform WeFunder at https://wefunder.com/phormed.

Cell Repair Therapy
PhorMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing cell-repair technology to treat diseases in oncology, inflammation and neuroscience. The Company is seeking to raise $5 million to support its clinical trials. The Company's pipeline currently includes three indications in phase II: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Hodgkin's Lymphoma (HL), and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS); and one indication in the preclinical phase, Parkinson's disease (PD).

With a successful raise, the Company's goal is to enroll patients in phase II studies for ARDS and HL, and in parallel the Company intends to continue its on-going preclinical research in PD and ARDS. If additional capital is raised beyond the $5 million, the Company's plan is to launch its phase II study in AML.

The Company has successfully raised $3.5 Million to date. $2.75 million was from two previous equity crowdfunding campaigns from 4100 plus investors while generating over 8800 followers, on the StartEngine platform. The Company also raised $750,000 from an Angel investors.

The Company continues its partnership with the clinical site Winship Cancer institute, at Emory University, and the Contract Research Organizations, WuXi Biologics, and Absorption Systems for its study drug manufacturing and pre-clinical studies, respectively. 

More information is available on the Company crowdfunding campaign page https://wefunder.com/phormed and the Company website https://www.phormed.com.

Contact: Ben Chang, [email protected]

