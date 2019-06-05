PhosAgro Delegation Headed by Board of Directors Chairman Xavier Rolet and CEO Andrey Guryev to Take Part in SPIEF-2019

MOSCOW, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, will take part in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum ("SPIEF" or "the Forum") on 6-8 June 2019.

SPIEF is a major event for the entire business community and for PhosAgro, whose management team, including international independent directors, are regular SPIEF participants. PhosAgro is a partner of the Forum this year, and it has a stand that promotes the concept of "Mineral Fertilizers that are safe for human health and the environment" (ExpoForum, Passage, stand 15 opposite to Pavilion F).

PhosAgro Independent Director, Board of Directors Chairman and former CEO of the London Stock Exchange Xavier Rolet, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Vice President of the Russian Union of Chemists Andrey G. Guryev, PhosAgro Independent Director, Chair of the Board of Directors Committee on Sustainable Development and former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova, PhosAgro CEO and Board of Directors member Andrey Guryev, as well as deputy CEOs Evgeny Novitsky, Valery Fedorov, Sergey Pronin and Siroj Loikov will be sharing successful experiences with developing and implementing long-term growth strategies aimed at increasing the company's competitiveness in Russia and abroad, strengthening positions among global industry leaders as one of the most efficient phosphate-based fertilizer producers, as well as ensuring corporate social responsibility to enable sustainable development and addressing global challenges, such as ending hunger, ensuring food security and soil conservation.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "PhosAgro, as a regular SPIEF participant, will take part in 12 round tables and panel sessions, will sign seven socio-economic cooperation agreements with regions where it operates and its partners in port infrastructure projects, we will also hold meetings and presentations with Russian and foreign investors.

"We will tell SPIEF participants about the contribution the Company has been making to ensure global food security by supplying farmers in Russia and 100 other countries with highly efficient mineral fertilizers that are safe for human health and the environment. PhosAgro plays a role in addressing global challenges such as ending hunger, soil conservation and sustainable development, and it is the only Russian company in the UN's history to be selected by UNESCO and the Food and Agriculture Organization to finance extrabudgetary initiatives in areas like green chemistry and soil conservation.

"This year, sustainable and balanced development is one of the key topics at SPIEF, and we are confident that participants will be interested in learning about PhosAgro's CSR initiatives. PhosAgro is a socially responsible company that allocates no less than RUB 2.5 billion for charitable and social projects every year, creates jobs, and is one of Russia's few companies that builds corporate housing and takes part in the implementation of a number of major social programmes in the fields of education, healthcare, medical science, youth policy, support for sport and is constantly working to improve collective bargaining agreements. Over the past five years, more than RUB 20 billion has been earmarked for the implementation of environmental programmes."

About the Company

PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru .

SOURCE PhosAgro