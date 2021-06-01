PhosAgro Delegation Led by CEO Andrey Guryev to Take Part in SPIEF 2021

MOSCOW, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PhosAgro, one of the world's largest producers of phosphate-based fertilizers, will again this year send a delegation to take part in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on 2–5 June 2021.

SPIEF is an important event for the entire business community in which PhosAgro's management, including independent directors from abroad, takes an active part every year. The Company, a SPIEF partner, is going to have a stand at the Forum where it will present the concept of "Green Fertilizers and PhosAgro's Digital Ecosystem" (Expoforum, Gallery, stand F16, opposite Pavilion F).

Andrey G. Guryev, Deputy Chairman of PhosAgro's Board of Directors and Vice President of the Russian Union of Chemists; Irina Bokova, Chair of PhosAgro's Board of Directors Sustainable Development Committee, independent director and former director general of UNESCO; the legendary investor Jim Rogers, Chairman of PhosAgro's Remuneration and Human Resources Committee and an independent director; Andrey A. Guryev, PhosAgro's CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors; his first deputies Siroj Loikov and Evgeny Novitsky; deputies Valery Fedorov, Sergey Pronin and Alexander Sharabaiko; and Mikhail Sterkin, PhosAgro's Marketing and Development Director will, during panel discussions, round tables and business meetings, share their successful experience in planning and implementing long-term development strategies aimed at improving the Company's competitiveness in Russia and abroad, strengthening its position among global industry leaders as one of the most efficient producers of phosphate-based fertilizers, as well as their experience in the area of corporate social responsibility as a factor in sustainable development and in addressing global challenges such as ending hunger, ensuring food security and protecting the planet's soil resources.

PhosAgro's management and independent members of the Board of Directors will take part in 18 round tables and panel sessions. Andrey Sharonov, also an independent director on PhosAgro's Board of Directors and president of the Skolkovo Moscow School of Management, will participate in another five panel sessions during the forum.

In addition, the main panel session discussing ESG-related topics at this year's SPIEF will be held with PhosAgro's support, titled "The Pandemic as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development through the Incorporation of ESG Principles".

PhosAgro is going to sign 10 agreements with the regions where it operates on socio-economic cooperation and with its partners involved in creating innovative products and educational programmes, developing digital solutions and logistics platforms, as well as green energy, and it is also going to hold meetings with and give presentations for Russian and foreign investors.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev shared his expectations from the forum: "The pandemic has confirmed that a successful response to global challenges depends on synchronisation of efforts by the state, business and local communities. SPIEF 2021 is going to be a unique international platform for discussing inclusive mechanisms for overcoming the negative impact of the epidemic and the transition to a sustainable economic model, where we will share our experience in the area of ESG.

"PhosAgro turns 20 this year, and sustainability issues have been a top priority throughout this entire 20-year period. PhosAgro is a socially responsible company that creates jobs, one of the few in Russia that builds corporate housing and takes part in the implementation of a number of major social programmes in the areas of education, healthcare, tourism, youth policy and support for sport. The Company has built a cooperative education framework that follows a 'school–college/university–enterprise' paradigm in order to prepare highly qualified engineers and other members of its labour force. PhosAgro's annual expenditures for charitable and social projects amount to about RUB 4 billion. During the pandemic, PhosAgro has allocated an additional RUB 3.5 billion to support healthcare facilities in the regions where it operates and to carry out a number of preventive measures. The Company spends over RUB 8 billion a year on environmental protection.

"We are going to tell SPIEF participants about the Company's contribution to ensuring international food security by supplying farmers in Russia and 102 countries around the world with eco-efficient fertilizers that are free of toxic substances that are hazardous to human health and soils. PhosAgro is taking on global challenges such as ending hunger, soil conservation around the world and sustainable development; it is the only Russian company in the UN's entire history to be selected by UNESCO and the Food and Agriculture Organization to finance extra-budgetary initiatives in green chemistry and soil conservation."

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

SOURCE PhosAgro