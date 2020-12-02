PhosAgro Named International Fertilizer Industry Association Gold Medal Winner for its Responsible Approach to Production

MOSCOW, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PhosAgro Group was awarded an International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA) 2020 gold medal for the Company's responsible approach to production.

During the IFA's annual High-Level Forum, which took place online this year, the Chairman of the IFA's Board of Directors, Mostafa Terrab, announced the winners of 48 awards in 2020, and he offered separate congratulations to PhosAgro and other industry leaders who won the competition for the second year in a row.

The presentation of another IFA gold medal to PhosAgro highlights the Company's consistent commitment to continuous improvement and to its application of the best solutions in terms of energy efficiency and resource conservation, occupational health and safety and environmental protection. The prestigious IFA award speaks to the fact that PhosAgro has established an excellent corporate policy in these areas.

During an audit for compliance with IFA standards, every aspect of fertilizer production was assessed, from the supply of raw materials and design to the shipment of products to consumers and the handling of production waste. Considerable attention has traditionally been paid to product quality, environmental protection, industrial safety and occupational health. Compared with 2019, the scope of certification was expanded this year: in addition to certification of the Cherepovets production complex for meeting the Protect & Sustain standard, the Company's Balakovo branch was also certified with the highest rating.

"The issues of industrial safety and the occupational health of the Company's employees, contractors and suppliers are the most important component of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Strategy to 2025," said the Company's CEO, Andrey Guryev, upon receipt of the IFA gold medal. "During the pandemic, another important aspect of ensuring safety in the workplace has been the implementation of a set of measures for the prevention of COVID-19. Thanks to the measures we have taken and the responsible approach of every member of PhosAgro's workforce, we have managed to avoid outbreaks of infection at Company enterprises and to maintain uninterrupted production.

"PhosAgro also takes a responsible approach to environmental issues. In 2019, we spent over RUB 9 billion on environmental protection. Today, all of the Company's production sites meet the most stringent requirements of current environmental legislation."

