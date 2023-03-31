Phosphate Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Increase in the Exports of Phosphates Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphate Fertilizer Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The phosphate fertilizer market reached a value of nearly $43,310.1 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $43,310.1 million in 2022 to $66,163.9 million in 2027 at a rate of 3.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2027 and reach $113,173.3 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in demand for agricultural products, increased demand for organic food and rising demand for a vegan diet.



Going forward, increasing population, rapid increase in the exports of phosphates, growing focus on innovative farming techniques and government initiatives. Factors that could hinder the growth of the phosphate fertilizer market in the future include Russia-Ukraine war impact.



The phosphate fertilizer market is segmented by type into monoammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), superphosphate, and other types. The diammonium phosphate (DAP) market was the largest segment of the phosphate fertilizer market segmented by type accounting for 37.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the superphosphate market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the phosphate fertilizer market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027.



The phosphate fertilizer market is segmented by application into cereals and grains, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and other applications. The cereals and grains market was the largest segment of the phosphate fertilizer market segmented by application accounting for 44.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the oilseeds market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the phosphate fertilizer market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027.



The phosphate fertilizer market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the phosphate fertilizer market segmented by end user accounting for 77.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the online market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the phosphate fertilizer market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the phosphate fertilizer market, accounting for 41.5% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the phosphate fertilizer market will be Asia Pacific, Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.4% and 4.0% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe, and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.6% and 11.5% respectively.



The phosphate fertilizer market is fairly concentrated, with a small number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 42.34% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. OCP SA was the largest competitor with 16.12% share of the market, followed by The Mosaic Co with 9.02%, Phosagro with 4.30%, Eurochem Group AG with 4.17%, Coromandel International Ltd. with 2.66%, Israel Chemicals Ltd with 1.89%, Nutrien Ltd with 1.46%, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co. with 1.35%, Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC with 0.72% and Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. with 0.65%.



The top opportunities in the phosphate fertilizer market segmented by type will arise in the diammonium phosphate (DAP) segment, which will gain $8,601.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the cereals and grains segment, which will gain $10,162.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by distribution channel will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $16,098.3 million of global annual sales by 2027. The phosphate fertilizer market size will gain the most in the China at $5,596.2 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the phosphate fertilizer market include Product Innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, Increasing Investments, focus on new fertilizer products and crystal green granular phosphate fertilizers.



Player-adopted strategies in the phosphate fertilizer market include Business strategies adopted by major companies in the phosphate fertilizer market include focuses on strengthening its production capabilities through business expansions, strategic collaborations, and partnerships, through business expansions, through strategic acquisitions.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions, and explanations about the phosphate fertilizer market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global phosphate fertilizer market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by type, segmentation by application, and segmentation by distribution channel in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Includes recommendations for phosphate fertilizer providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP); Diammonium Phosphate (DAP); Superphosphate; Other Types

2) By Application: Cereals And Grains; Oilseeds; Fruits & Vegetables; Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

OCP SA

The Mosaic Co

Phosagro

Eurochem Group AG

Coromandel International Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o21tjt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets