Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market size to grow by USD 71.29 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the recent approvals for therapies - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.29 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Factors like recent approvals, strategic alliances, and special drug designations drive the market demand for phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors, although challenges like the low adoption of drugs hinder the market growth. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The recent approvals is one of the major drivers supporting the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth.

Even though many approved therapies are available for various types of blood cancer, the market experiences a huge unmet need for their treatment.

Currently, many chemotherapy drugs dominate the treatment landscape for various types of cancer, including lymphomas.

Chemotherapies have some limitations that reduce patient adherence to the treatment. Thus, cancer treatment experiences a shift from traditional chemotherapy drugs to targeted therapies.

For example, in February 2021 , Umbralisib, a therapeutic candidate of TG Therapeutics, Inc, was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma, which propels the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The expansion of research indications is a key trend in phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors market.

Currently, four PI3K inhibitors got approvals to treat various types of blood cancer.

Due to the target affinity and specificity, vendors focus on research of more than five different types of cancer using PI3K inhibitors.

For instance, over ten clinical trials are being carried out by various companies for several types of tumors, including solid tumors.

Hence, such expansions in the research areas of PI3K inhibitors will have a substantial impact on the global PI3K inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The low adoption of drugs is a key factor hampering the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth.

PI3K inhibitors are relatively new in the category of targeted therapy in the oncology therapeutics market, and they exhibit strong adverse effects associated with the treatment of various indications.

In certain cases, the side effects are very severe and could be life-threatening. Some of the drugs exhibit serious toxicity either in clinical trials or post-approvals.

For instance, oncology treatment is shifting toward the use of biological therapy and gene therapy with minimal side effects and effective treatment. These are adopted for the treatment of advanced cancer indications, which include lymphomas and solid tumors such as breast cancer and NSCLC. This results in declining sales of PI3K inhibitors.

Thus, the low efficacy of the drugs, coupled with declining sales, is posing a challenge to the global PI3K inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market - Vendor Analysis

Currently, the global PI3K inhibitors market is concentrated with only four approved PI3K inhibitors. Bayer AG, Celon Pharma SA, Curis Inc., Exelixis Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Molecular Depot LLC., Novartis AG, Secura Bio Inc., and TG Therapeutics Inc. are the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

Bayer AG - The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitor namely Copanlisib.

The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitor namely Copanlisib. Celon Pharma SA - The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitors namely Kichai.

The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitors namely Kichai. Curis Inc. - The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitor namely Fimepinostat.

The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitor namely Fimepinostat. For more insights on vendors and their offerings - Request a Sample Report!

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (CLL, FL, and other indications) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the CLL segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cancer cells are found mostly in the blood and bone marrow in CLL, whereas in SLL, cancer cells are found mostly in the lymph nodes. Even though only half of the PI3K inhibitors are approved for CLL, it was the major application in the global PI3K inhibitors market in 2021 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the higher prevalence of CLL and SLL than FL globally. This, in turn, will drive the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (pi3k) inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (pi3k) inhibitors market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market in the region. According to BreastCancer.org, there were more than 3.5 million women in the US with a history of breast cancer in January 2020 . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The growing prevalence of several cancer indications, including CLL, FL, and breast cancer facilitates the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,657.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (combination therapy and monotherapy), type (diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLNCL), follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The rise in the geriatric population is one of the major drivers supporting the BCL-2 inhibitors market growth.

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,400.61 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oncology and ophthalmology), type (VEGF-A inhibitor, VEGF-B inhibitor, VEGF-C inhibitor, and VEGF-D inhibitor), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)). The strategic alliances formed regarding collaboration and licensing are driving the market growth.

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.29 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Celon Pharma SA, Curis Inc., Exelixis Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Molecular Depot LLC., Novartis AG, Secura Bio Inc., and TG Therapeutics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 CLL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on CLL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on CLL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on CLL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on CLL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 FL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on FL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on FL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on FL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on FL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other indications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other indications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other indications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other indications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other indications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 89: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.4 Celon Pharma SA

Exhibit 93: Celon Pharma SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Celon Pharma SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Celon Pharma SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Celon Pharma SA - Segment focus

10.5 Curis Inc.

Exhibit 97: Curis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Curis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Curis Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Exelixis Inc.

Exhibit 100: Exelixis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Exelixis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Exelixis Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 103: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 110: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Molecular Depot LLC.

Exhibit 112: Molecular Depot LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Molecular Depot LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Molecular Depot LLC. - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Secura Bio Inc.

Exhibit 119: Secura Bio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Secura Bio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Secura Bio Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TG Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 122: TG Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: TG Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: TG Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio