Phospholipase Enzyme Market is Poised to Exhibit a Moderate 6.0% CAGR Through 2029- Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study by FMI, sales of phospholipase enzyme are expected to surpass US$ 200 Mn in 2019. The increasing demand for enzymes in end-use industries is one of the major drivers for the growth of the phospholipase enzyme market.

"Growing health-awareness has increased the consumer preference for natural products, and thus, manufacturers are looking for alternatives to chemical processing to develop natural and healthy products. Therefore, the inclination of manufacturers towards the use of enzymes is increasing, which further positively influences the phospholipase enzyme market," says the FMI analyst.

Increasing Preference as a 'Nutritional Value Preservative' in Processed Foods Driving Revenues

Since the last few years, concerns about health and environment are rising among consumers. People are opting for natural products that do not cause any harm to health as well as the environment. Using chemical processing methods not only harms the environment, but also degrades the nutritional value of the product. Thus, the use of enzymes serves as an excellent option for the processing of the products. Also, end-use industries majorly focus on providing innovative products that are aligned with consumer requirements. It becomes necessary to maintain the nutritional value, as well as quality of the products to attract consumers. Thus, phospholipase enzyme is a suitable option, which helps to preserve the nutritional content and improves the quality of the finished product.

The demand for phospholipase enzyme is anticipated to increase in North America and Europe regions. The trend of clean-label and organic products is estimated to drive the growth of the phospholipase enzyme market in these regions. The phospholipase enzyme market is expected to grow at a medium pace in South Asia and East Asia regions. The rapidly growing population, increasing industrialization, and urbanization are some of the factors that are estimated to propel the phospholipase enzyme market growth in South Asia and East Asia regions. Manufacturers of food and beverages, nutraceuticals, household care, and cosmetics are trying to establish themselves in emerging economies such as India and China, due to high population, availability of large labour pool, and economic feasibility. This further creates an opportunity for the manufacturers of phospholipase enzyme to improve their marketing strategies and increase their sales in South Asia and East Asia regions.

Increasing Applications in Bakery and Vegetable Oil Processing Boosting the Phospholipase Enzyme Market Growth

Various advantages offered by phospholipase enzyme are increasing its demand in the food and beverages industry. Phospholipase enzyme is used in the preparation of cheese as it improves yield and enhances flavour. It is also used in various bakery products to improve their shelf life, maintain moisture, and enhance the texture. The increasing demand for convenience and the healthy snacking trend are anticipated to increase the demand for bakery products, which is further estimated to have a positive impact on the phospholipase enzyme market.

Europe Accounts for Nearly 1/4th Share of Market Revenue

The demand for vegetable oil is expected to rise due to the increasing population all across the world, which serves as one of the major drivers for the growth of the phospholipase enzyme market. Phospholipase enzyme is used in vegetable oil processing. Enzymatic degumming is a trending process used to obtain high-quality vegetable oil. Phospholipase enzyme is used for the degumming of vegetable oil, as it hydrolyzes the phospholipids present in the oil and helps to obtain good quality vegetable oil without the use of chemical degumming method. The use of phospholipase enzyme enables the manufacturers to develop low-fat vegetable oil and attract health-conscious customers. This, further increases its applications in various industries. Thus, the demand for phospholipase enzyme is estimated to increase.

This FMI study offers incisive insights into the phospholipase enzyme market for the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. The phospholipase enzyme market is anticipated to record a CAGR of over 6.0% through 2029. For more insights on key growth influencers associated with phospholipase enzyme market, write at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse More Food and Beverages Market Insights

