Phosphorex and NOF CORPORATION Collaborate to Supply Lipid Nanoparticle Formulations using NOF's Proprietary Ionizable Lipid, COATSOME® SS Series

HOPKINTON, Mass. and TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, an Ampersand Capital Partners company and drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), announced today a collaboration with NOF CORPORATION to supply its global clients with NOF's COATSOME® SS Series proprietary ionizable lipids, further enhancing its leading position in providing lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based drug delivery solutions to the market.

NOF CORPORATION's COATSOME® SS Series offers encapsulation of nucleic acids such as mRNA, siRNA, and pDNA. These proprietary ionizable lipids offer efficient drug delivery into the cytoplasm of cells with higher biodegradability and low toxicity, with controlled targeting to organs such as the liver, spleen, and lymph nodes.

"The combination of NOF's lipid technologies and Phosphorex's experience in developing and scaling LNP-based drug delivery solutions delivers a faster, more cost effective and reproducible outcome for customers," said Jarlath Keating, CEO of Phosphorex. "This integrated approach, combining lipid chemistries with state-of-the-art development and manufacturing processes provides a well characterized platform for customers developing LNP-based therapies."

"This collaboration strengthens both companies' portfolios and industry presence by incorporating LNP material development, formulation development and manufacturing services delivering a comprehensive solution to its combined customer base. With this collaboration NOF and Phosphorex create a highly specialized LNP-focused CDMO with unique capabilities," said Yuji Yamamoto, General Manager of Life Science division of NOF CORPORATION.

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NOF CORPORATION

The NOF Group pursues multi-faceted business development in five divisions of activities based on its own technologies. Since 2001, DDS Development Division is organized within NOF's family of complementary business units, offering innovation to pharmaceutical and biomedical products. In April 2023, the DDS Development Division was renamed the Life Science Division and will continue to contribute to the pharmaceutical and medical fields. NOF supplies high-purity phospholipids, diacylglycerol PEGs and proprietary ionizable lipids as materials for LNP. For additional information, visit www.nof.co.jp/english/business/life and dds-drug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

