Phosphorex Announces the Opening of their Innovation & Training Center, Showcasing Phosphorex's Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Development Capabilities Combined with NOF's Proprietary Ionizable Lipid, COATSOME® SS series

HOPKINTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") announced today the opening of their Lipid Nanoparticle Innovation & Training Center based in Hopkinton, MA. The Lipid Nanoparticle Innovation & Training Center provides an environment where customers can directly experience the combined expertise of Phosphorex's LNP fabrication services in conjunction with NOF's proprietary ionizable Lipid formulations accelerating the success of their drug development projects. Additionally, customers benefit from the combined expertise and scientific resources of both Phosphorex and NOF, enhancing technical collaborations and driving successful outcomes.

The Innovation & Training Center features multiple platforms for the fabrication and purification of LNP's, including microfluidics, jet mixing, T-mixing and Tangential Flow Filtration as well as analytical capabilities required to fully characterize the LNP for the appropriate quality attributes. Combined with the ability to screen multiple iterations of NOF's proprietary lipid technologies, this creates an ecosystem whereby a client can rapidly establish optimal conditions for their intended therapy.

The Innovation & Training Center offers visitors access to training rooms, conference rooms, workstations, and a kitchenette, fostering a collaborative environment for educational activities such has workshops, seminars, and thought leadership opportunities.

"This collaboration is a natural extension of the Phosphorex and NOF partnership bringing a physical solution to our current and future clients where they can learn and iterate on the best outcome of their LNP-based drug delivery systems," said Jarlath Keating, CEO of Phosphorex. "As clients navigate the complex environment of lipid chemistries and fabrication methods, our Innovation & Training Center will provide a backdrop where customers can significantly increase their chance of success."

"NOF in partnership with Phosphorex has taken a significant step in establishing a true center-of-excellence for LNP development with the creation of the Innovation & Training Center," said Yuji Yamamoto, General Manager of Life Science division of NOF CORPORATION. "NOF has been accumulating experience in the design and synthesis of ionizable lipid and has established a high potential ionizable lipid library with a variety of structures. This collaboration will allow customers to combine NOF's ionizable lipid library with Phosphorex's LNP formulation capabilities to better select the optimal LNP formulation for their drug development."

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NOF CORPORATION

The NOF Group pursues multi-faceted business development in five divisions of activities based on its own technologies. Since 2001, DDS Development Division is organized within NOF's family of complementary business units, offering innovation to pharmaceutical and biomedical products. In April 2023, the DDS Development Division was renamed the Life Science Division and will continue to contribute to the pharmaceutical and medical fields. NOF supplies high-purity phospholipids, diacylglycerol PEGs and proprietary ionizable lipids as materials for LNP. For additional information, visit www.nof.co.jp/english/business/life and dds-drug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

