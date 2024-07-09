Phosphorex Appoints John Rigg to Board of Directors

HOPKINTON, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), is pleased to announce the appointment of John Rigg to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rigg is currently CEO of NanoImaging Services ("NIS"), a leading provider of cryo-electron microscopy services. Phosphorex and NIS are both Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio companies.

This appointment marks a significant addition to the company's leadership team as Mr. Rigg brings a wealth of experience from the pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industries. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Mr. Rigg has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision within operations, manufacturing, and general management of several biopharmaceutical companies, including Exelead Biopharma, Sigma-tau, Ventria Bioscience, and Eli Lilly & Company.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Phosphorex at such a pivotal time as the nanoparticle-based drug delivery market is gaining great traction..."

"We are thrilled to welcome John to our Board of Directors," said Jarlath Keating, CEO of Phosphorex. "John's extensive experience and proven track record in the Pharma & Biotech industry will be invaluable as we take the next steps in establishing clinical manufacturing capabilities and broadening our array of services. We look forward to John's contributions in guiding our strategic direction and growth."

On his Board appointment, Mr. Rigg comments, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Phosphorex at such a pivotal time as the nanoparticle-based drug delivery market is gaining great traction. I look forward to working with this talented team to further Phosphorex's success."

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Kim Yang

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Phosphorex LLC