Phosphorex Welcomes NOF CORPORATION as Shareholder and Strategic Partner

HOPKINTON, Mass. and TOKYO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") backed by Boston-based private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners, announced today that NOF CORPORATION has completed a strategic investment into the company.

"This partnership will help us advance our growth plans and enhance the value we provide to our clients and stakeholders," said Jarlath Keating, CEO of Phosphorex. Post this duo logo for phosphorex NOF announcement

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Phosphorex's growth and development journey as NOF's investment will be used to accelerate the establishment of Phosphorex's cGMP capability while further strengthening the collaboration between the two companies. The addition of NOF CORPORATION as a shareholder underscores its confidence in Phosphorex's innovative approach to enabling nanoparticle-based drug delivery on a global scale.

"We are excited to welcome NOF CORPORATION as a minority shareholder," said Jarlath Keating, CEO of Phosphorex. "Their support and expertise will be invaluable as we continue our vision of enabling the development of novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients. This partnership will help us advance our growth plans and enhance the value we provide to our clients and stakeholders."

"This investment is expected to bring numerous benefits to Phosphorex, including increased funding, additional strategic support, and other advantages," said Yuji Yamamoto, General Manager of Life Science division of NOF CORPORATION. "The collaboration with NOF CORPORATION will further enable Phosphorex's mission to become the leading CDMO for nanoparticle-based drug delivery solutions and consolidate NOF's position in the lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based drug delivery market via its COATSOME® SS Series of proprietary ionizable lipids."

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NOF CORPORATION

The NOF Group pursues multi-faceted business development in five divisions of activities based on its own technologies. Since 2001, DDS Development Division is organized within NOF's family of complementary business units, offering innovation to pharmaceutical and biomedical products. In April 2023, the DDS Development Division was renamed the Life Science Division and will continue to contribute to the pharmaceutical and medical fields. NOF supplies high-purity phospholipids, diacylglycerol PEGs and proprietary ionizable lipids as materials for LNP. For additional information, visit www.nof.co.jp/english/business/life and dds-drug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Kim Yang, [email protected]

SOURCE Phosphorex LLC