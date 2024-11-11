Phosphorus Recognized as a CRN® 2024 Stellar Startup!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc ., the leading provider of unified, prevention-based security management for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has included Phosphorus on its 2024 Stellar Startups list in the Internet of Things (IoT) category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security, and storage.

Phosphorus provides the industry's only proactive Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Protection Platform to secure and manage the expanding IoT, OT, and IoMT attack surface, and automate the mitigation and remediation of the biggest CPS vulnerabilities. Its Unified xIoT Security Management Platform is the only proactive xIoT discovery and remediation solution, delivering safe, fast, and accurate discovery and assessment of all IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, while enabling automated hardening and remediation at scale – all without agents, hardware, or hassles.

In today's evolving and dynamic enterprise landscape, traditional IT and IoT security solutions cannot find, fix, and manage the growing xIoT attack surface of more than 60 million devices. This is highlighted by the fact that 70% of IoT, OT, and IoMT Cyber-Physical Systems are deployed with default passwords, 68% contain known high to critical vulnerabilities, and 30% are end-of-life and no longer supported with security updates. The Phosphorus platform and Global Device Network closes the xIoT security gap by providing the most extensible CPS device coverage, with over 600 different xIoT device manufacturers and more than one million unique device models supported—far surpassing legacy passive solutions dependent on network monitoring.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today's fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios, giving them a competitive advantage and driving business success.

"We're thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "This achievement reflects each organizations' dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward."

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN as an emerging technology vendor that is demonstrating an unwavering commitment to deliver the most innovative technology products and services through the IT channel," said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus. "As the only solution provider that goes beyond discovery to full xIoT visibility, remediation, and management, our team is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that enable our customers to safely and efficiently find, fix, and manage vulnerabilities in every IoT, OT, and IoMT Cyber-Physical System."

The CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups beginning November 11, 2024.

About Phosphorus Cybersecurity

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading CPS Protection Platform delivering a proactive approach to security management for the expanding IoT, OT, and IoMT attack surface. Designed to find and secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and often unmonitored world of Cyber-Physical Systems across the xTended Internet of Things landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform provides unmatched security management across every industry vertical—delivering high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With patented xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the mitigation and remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, default credentials, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and expired or self-signed certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

